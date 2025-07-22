Big Box Office Clash On August 1: Dhadak 2 Vs Son of Sardaar 2 — Which One Will You Watch?

The cinema world is in for an exciting showdown this August 1st, as Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s much-awaited romantic drama, Dhadak 2, sticks to its release date, in order to face off head-on against Ajay Devgn’s highly anticipated follow-up, Son of Sardaar 2.The surprise box office showdown follows hot on the heels of Son of Sardaar 2 switching up its release schedule, setting up a fascinating fight for viewership.

While both movies are of unequivocally different genres and possess differing audiences, their same-time release on 1st August is certain to bring about a mad fight for space on the screen and in wallets, which will lead to one of the most contentious battles of the year.

The Dhadak 2 Buzz: A New Chapter of Intense Romance

Dhadak 2, the spiritual sequel to 2018’s Dhadak, introduces a fresh lead pair of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri. Shazia Iqbal directs the film, which is also produced by Dharma Productions. It is a Hindi remake of the award-winning Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. Love traumatized by pressure from society and castes is the story’s theme, which hints at an emotional ride.







The trailer and new tracks, “Preet Re,” were highly sought after upon release, with audiences especially praising the natural on-screen chemistry between Siddhant and Tripti. While much of the current industry trend has been altered by the success of other movies, like Saiyaara, the producers of Dhadak 2 have stood firm in their conviction of the success of their movie and its initial August 1st release date.

Son of Sardaar 2: Laughter and Legacy Return

Opposite Son of Sardaar 2 is the comedy-drama sequel also starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur. The movie, initially scheduled for release on July 25th, was deliberately pushed forward to August 1st. This decision has been generally interpreted as a strategic move to avoid the prevailing box office trends and not compete head-on with other big guns.







The original Son of Sardaar (2012) was a box office hit to a large extent, and the sequel tries to steal that funny charm with some new additions, which include a side story in Scotland. Toplined by Ajay Devgn, Son of Sardaar 2 is for the family-oriented audience with the proportion of comedy and emotional depth. The collision will certainly push both films to the limit, but with different markets in mind, the industry is eager to see what will happen when this double feature comes to town.

Also Read: Is Kartik Aaryan And Sreeleela’s Untitled Film Not Releasing This Year? Anurag Basu Has All The Scoop