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Home > Entertainment News > Bigg Boss 17 Star Anurag Dobhal And Wife Ritika Chauhan Blessed With Their First Child On Ram Navami: ‘God Has Blessed Us…”

Bigg Boss 17 Star Anurag Dobhal And Wife Ritika Chauhan Blessed With Their First Child On Ram Navami: ‘God Has Blessed Us…”

Bigg Boss 17 alum Anurag Dobhal and wife Ritika Chauhan welcomed their first child on March 27, 2026, coinciding with Ram Navami. Sharing glimpses online, they called the baby a “divine gift” and will keep the gender private, celebrating a new chapter of joy and healing.

Bigg Boss 17 Star Anurag Dobhal and Wife Ritika Chauhan Blessed With Their First Child
Bigg Boss 17 Star Anurag Dobhal and Wife Ritika Chauhan Blessed With Their First Child

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 28, 2026 15:56:52 IST

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Bigg Boss 17 Star Anurag Dobhal And Wife Ritika Chauhan Blessed With Their First Child On Ram Navami: ‘God Has Blessed Us…”

The world of social media is buzzing with joy because popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 alum Anurag Dobhal has officially become a father. His wife Ritika Chauhan used Instagram to announce the birth of their first child, which happened on March 27, 2026.

The date holds great spiritual importance because it falls on the auspicious festival of Ram Navami. The couple has shared a sweet moment that shows their newborn’s feet, but they will keep their baby’s gender a secret until further notice because they want to express gratitude for this “divine gift.”

Anurag Dobhal: Auspicious Parenthood

The couple’s celebration gains deeper sacredness because their baby was born on Ram Navami. The followers believe that the birth of a child during such an important Vedic festival serves as proof of divine renewal.

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