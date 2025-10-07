Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj Clashes With Shehbaz Badesha Over Kitchen Duties, Sparks Tense Verbal Spat – Watch!

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 with kitchen duty became a lit fuse between housemates Abhishek Bajaj and Shehbaz Badesha, giving rise to an intense and horrifically abusive argument. It was during a discussion involving Captain Farrhana Bhatt and one other housemate, Neelam Giri, who was initially refusing to pick up the cooking task, that the fight broke out.

Neelam was warned by Farrhana of a double-duty punishment, and then Shehbaz Badesha came to her defense, questioning the Captain’s authority to impose the punishment. Abhishek, who was closely watching everything happening, jumped in to tell Shehbaz, “Faltu ke stand mat le yahan pe” the Faltu, It transformed from an argument to a full-blown war with extremely personal undertones.”

Escalation Over Authority

The initial flashpoint was the Captain’s authority and the disruption caused by kitchen chores. Abhishek viewed Shehbaz’s defense of Neelam as an unwarranted interference, leading to an exchange of heated remarks between the two regarding each other’s presence and contribution to the house.







The tension was building up forward from that point due to clashing personalities until it erupted. The argument shifted quickly from chores as a general subject to a direct confrontation, with Shehbaz hollering back at Abhishek, “Don’t cut me off!”

Personal Taunts and The ‘Chaar Log’ Remark

The moment took a nasty turn when contestants began getting personal. In a fit of steaming rage, Abhishek, as per reports, hurled the abusive word, “fukra” (worthless) and called him a “paltu” (pet) earlier in a captaincy task which had already ensued some bad blood between him and Shehbaz.

At the peak of their recent kitchen brawl, as things went physical with both charging towards one another with detention being the only saving grace, Abhishek declared while taking refuge in his trademark high-strung tone: “Chaar log…!” that somehow implied that Shehbaz needed a few men to take him down.

This taunt was met with equally zealous ferocity from Shehbaz and threatened to shatter all of Abhishek’s gym in a matter of minutes. The explosive episode shows how quickly the Bigg Boss house can turn even simple tasks into personal battles that keep the drama quotient high for viewers.

