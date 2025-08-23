Bigg Boss 19 Buzz: Salman Khan’s First Look, Contestant Reveal, Streaming Timings And Surprises Ahead

LIVE TV
Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 23, 2025 17:45:07 IST

The wait has ended as the most controversial reality show of the Indian subcontinent, Bigg Boss 19 is about to begin this Sunday on 24 August. A new theme, a new set of celebrity contestants and a returning fan favorite in the form of host Salman Khan are enough to create a huge buzz on the internet. The title of the season is translated to English as, Ab Hogi Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, which brings a political-like twist to the show, in that the housemates will be given the ability to make important decisions.

Salman Khan has been spotted too as the shooting begins to take place on the promos in the slick black outfit in Mumbai.  This new season is like no other with strategy and alliances happening as it is a battle fighting to survive.

Bigg Boss 19 Confirmed Contestants And Wildcard Entries

The complete list of the participants is always a well-guarded secret until the premiere, but certain names have been either confirmed by the production agency or widely rumored. One of the confirmed participants is social media star Awez Darbar, who is also a well-known choreographer and an influencer. Entrance of television actor Gaurav Khanna and child actress Ashnoor Kaur has been hinted at through the promos as well. 

To add to the anticipation there are strong rumors of international wildcards, with reports saying that boxing champion Mike Tyson as well as the WWE legend The Undertaker may be coming in at least on a short-term basis as part of the season. This wide array of contestants, including actors and influencers, musicians and even international sport personalities, will prove to be a firecracker combination.

Bigg Boss 19 Streaming Timings And New Theme

Bigg Boss 19 will telecast at 9:00PM IST on JioHotstar and the television telecast at 10:30 PM IST on Colors TV after the inception of the show. This shift of time allows digital audiences an advantage on the show. The new theme of the show, named as the Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar finds its representation in the house design with a parliament building style Assembly Room where the contestants will discuss and make decisions. 

The given unique setting is created to introduce the political element to the regular hostilities and friendships, turning the house into military terrain. Being again directed by Omung Kumar the original house has a look and interest of a Cabin in the Woods with animal sculptor and earthy color scheme.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Buzz: 17 Contestants Speculated, Fans Await Official Reveal Of Drama-Filled Lineup

Tags: Bigg Boss 19Bigg Boss 19 First ContestantSalman Khan Bigg BossSalman Khan First Look

