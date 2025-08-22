LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19 Buzz: 17 Contestants Speculated, Fans Await Official Reveal Of Drama-Filled Lineup

Bigg Boss 19 Buzz: 17 Contestants Speculated, Fans Await Official Reveal Of Drama-Filled Lineup

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants: Bigg Boss 19 returns with Salman Khan hosting and 17 contestants, including TV stars, social media creators, and gamers. From Gaurav Khanna and Ashnoor Kaur to Awez Darbar and Payal Gaming, this diverse lineup promises drama, strategy, and surprises

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: August 22, 2025 17:29:40 IST

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants: The wait is finally over as Bigg Boss 19 is a day away. The reality show on which Salman Khan is the host will begin on Sunday, Aug 24, with a big premiere night. The list of 17 confirmed contestants is all set to take a slip inside this house of drama, strategy and unscripted entertainment. 

This season, again hosted by the iconic Salman Khan, boasts of a special theme of it being Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar and the contestants would have the power in their hands to dictate the course of the game. The list replicates an array of personalities ranging from established television celebrities to upstart social media stars to even a video game legend- here is a list of people who are going to set fireworks.

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Revealed

The new season of Bigg Boss 19 will be among one of the unpredictable seasons. Opening its gates to returning host Salman Khan, the show will have a combination of television celebrities as well as social media superstars, along with startling new entrants, making it a drama-filled journey inside the house.

The theme this year, Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, ensures that more control is given to the contestants by having them control key decisions and bonding with each other which can lead to alliances and betrayals and twists that have never been seen before.

Confirmed Contestants for Bigg Boss 19

Here’s the full list of contestants ready to set the stage on fire:

Gaurav Khanna- Popular TV actor, with a lot of charm and strategy.

Ashnoor Kaur- Young Model with a huge online following.

Awez Darbar-Choreographer and an influencer.

Nagma Mirajkar (Popular digital creator) who will maintain a great connect with the youth.

Shehbaz Badesha: brother of Shehnaaz Gill which adds more spice.

Zeeshan Qadri- Filmmaker and actor, of Gangs of Wasseypur.

Baseer Ali -Reality television star and a competitive person.

Abhishek Bajaj: Actor with projection.

Siwet Tomar -Television actor to dazzle.

Payal Dhare –India’s popular female gamer



Khank Waghnani: Outgoing personality, popular in reality TV circles

Shafaq Naaz -Bigg Boss OTT 2 Sister Falaqnaaz 

Hunar Hale -Played strong roles.

Mridul Tiwari -YouTuber and digital influencer.

Natalia Janoszek – Polish actor

What to Expect from Bigg Boss 19

Blistering confrontations to emotional alliances, these 17 contestants will go head-to-head to make it out alive in the house. Bigg Boss 19 will be full of drama, entertainment and much more unexpected twists due to a constantly changing power dynamic with the new theme.

Tags: Bigg Boss 19 contestantsBigg Boss 19 full listSalman Khan Bigg Boss 19

