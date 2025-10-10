LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19 Chaos: Farrhana Bhatt Calls Malti Chahar 'Ghatiya Aurat' Oversleep Spat, Watch Explosive Moment

Bigg Boss 19 Chaos: Farrhana Bhatt Calls Malti Chahar ‘Ghatiya Aurat’ Oversleep Spat, Watch Explosive Moment

Tensions rise in Bigg Boss 19 as Farrhana Bhatt and Malti Chahar clash over extra sleep. The argument escalates with Farrhana calling Malti a “ghatiya aurat” and pleading “Yeh galat…” to Bigg Boss, leaving viewers shocked at the explosive confrontation.

Farrhana Bhatt Slams Malti Chahar as ‘Ghatiya Aurat’ in Bigg Boss 19 Sleep Spat (Pc: JioHotstar)
Farrhana Bhatt Slams Malti Chahar as ‘Ghatiya Aurat’ in Bigg Boss 19 Sleep Spat (Pc: JioHotstar)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: October 10, 2025 15:21:27 IST

Bigg Boss 19 Chaos: Farrhana Bhatt Calls Malti Chahar ‘Ghatiya Aurat’ Oversleep Spat, Watch Explosive Moment

Tensions soared in the Bigg Boss 19 house when a fight ensued between contestants Farrhana Bhatt and Malti Chahar, who were at each other’s throats over an issue as trivial as extra sleep. From a mere house rule violation, it had escalated into very low personal-level confrontations where Farrhana had resorted to downright foul language against a co-contestant.

Happenings earlier were like, Malti as a captain or possibly as a reminder might have gone to wake Farrhana, who apparently was sleeping beyond the permissible hours. Farrhana felt irritated by being disturbed and reacted defensively, which ignited the fuse for the explosive quarrel that followed.

On one hand, the heated argument saw both contestants taking jibes at each other, and on the other, it almost violently escalated when Farrhana blew her top and called Malti a “ghatiya aurat”. 

The degree of the squabble and the language associated with it have thrown light on the already evident ugly dynamics within the house and have stunned viewers at just how violently aggression was demonstrated over the smallest of reasons.



Early Morning Chaos & ‘Ghatiya Aurat’ Slur

The issue at stake was the house’s rigid rule about sleep hours. Apparently, Malti Chahar took offense at what she considered a breach of that rule by Farrhana because she wanted discipline. Farrhana, however, saw it as overstepping and confrontational. The argument, which was caught by the cameras, rapidly commuted from a verbal disagreement to a loud shouting match.

In fact, the highly abusive term that Farrhana put forth would be the most personal and harsh of all the verbal abuses hurled at the haughty satires of this season. The images, however, have spread far and wide to actually catch the pure fury of the moment, while both contestants show hugely heightened depths of distress and anger that indicate it is not just a mere rule-break.

Farrhana’s Plea: “Yeh Galat…” & Bigg Boss Intervention

After the ugly spat, a very upset Farrhana rushed to the cameras and directly addressed Bigg Boss, the supervisory body of the show. She made an emotional presentation, reportedly protesting that the incident was “Yeh galat…”, implying a sense of victimization or unfair targeting in Malti’s action and the ugly spat. This direct appeal was a strategic move by Farrhana, seeking validation or intervention by an external entity in house affairs. 

Whether Bigg Boss will respond or whether there will be any consequences on Farrhana for her language is left unknown, but at least what has emerged with the above plea is that the incident has been treated seriously by a contestant; so with a fair chance, a formal warning could be issued during the weekend episode, or a public scolding could be given by the host. With the footage running uninterrupted, there was hardly any doubt now, with stakes high and tempers very fragile this season.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Deepak Chahar Appears Amid Sister Malti’s Wildcard Entry Rumors, Watch!

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 3:19 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: Bigg Boss 19Farrhana BhattMalti Chahar

Bigg Boss 19 Chaos: Farrhana Bhatt Calls Malti Chahar ‘Ghatiya Aurat’ Oversleep Spat, Watch Explosive Moment

Bigg Boss 19 Chaos: Farrhana Bhatt Calls Malti Chahar ‘Ghatiya Aurat’ Oversleep Spat, Watch Explosive Moment
Bigg Boss 19 Chaos: Farrhana Bhatt Calls Malti Chahar ‘Ghatiya Aurat’ Oversleep Spat, Watch Explosive Moment
Bigg Boss 19 Chaos: Farrhana Bhatt Calls Malti Chahar ‘Ghatiya Aurat’ Oversleep Spat, Watch Explosive Moment
Bigg Boss 19 Chaos: Farrhana Bhatt Calls Malti Chahar ‘Ghatiya Aurat’ Oversleep Spat, Watch Explosive Moment

