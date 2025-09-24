LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19 Day 31 Highlights: Abhishek Bajaj Explodes At Baseer Ali As Shocking Nominations Twist Leaves Housemates Stunned

Bigg Boss 19 Day 31 Highlights: Abhishek Bajaj Explodes At Baseer Ali As Shocking Nominations Twist Leaves Housemates Stunned

Bigg Boss 19 turned explosive as Captain Abhishek Bajaj lost his cool at Baseer Ali, sparking a house divide. The heated clash influenced the shocking nomination twist, putting unexpected contestants in danger and leaving fans guessing what’s next.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 31: Abhishek Bajaj vs Baseer Ali Fight & Shocking Nominations Twist (Pc: X)
Bigg Boss 19 Episode 31: Abhishek Bajaj vs Baseer Ali Fight & Shocking Nominations Twist (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: September 24, 2025 10:41:22 IST

Bigg Boss introduced the much-awaited nominations task dividing the house into two rival gangs: Team Pranit: Ashnoor, Pranit, Gaurav, Awez, Mridul, Neelam and Team Shehbaz: Zeishan, Tanya, Kunickaa, Farhana Amaal, Shehbaz, Baseer.

Soon the twist came out Nehal has to give the final decision. While both teams gave their best in entertaining performances filled with drama, taunts, and tear-jerking actions. The task left the audience with a clear sense of “strong” versus “weak” being created in the house as an added strategy for the week ahead. After fun-filled and intense commentary from either team, Team Pranit nominees-Ashnoor, Pranit, Gaurav, Awez, Mridul, Neelam was up for nomination in week five.

Neelam asked Tanya why Kunickaa and Zeishan’s bond fell apart after having such a strong connection once. Tanya blamed Kunickaa for dragging her issues with Baseer into her relationship with Zeishan and ruining it. Both Neelam and Tanya agreed that Kunickaa’s habit of speaking her mind has cost her every bond in the house. Tanya also added, “I respect her because of her age, but honestly I’ll never want to meet her outside this house.”

Housemates’ vs Captain

The feud that continues between housemates and Captain Abhishek has dominated the current season. There have been fingers pointed at his leadership style since he became captain with contestants accusing him of being too lenient or too overbearing. This cumulated during this episode. Abhishek instituted his rules and orderliness, but Baseer had other ideas. Thus, there was a power struggle among the housemates where some were in favor of the captain and others were part of the rebellious camp. 

Nominations Take an Unexpected Turn

The nomination task followed in quick succession, rendering yet another assault upon the unsteady atmosphere of the house, still reeling from the Abhishek-Baseer fight. Housemates were asked to consider the viciously unconventional procedure of nomination; the fight had to influence each and everyone’s decisions. Old tie-ups were severed and new came into play more intensely after the nasty argument, making the nominations so surprising that even some of the strongest contenders in the history of the season found themselves in the danger zone.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Day 27 Highlights: Abhishek Bajaj Becomes Captain, Baseer Ali Clashes With Gaurav Khanna And More

Tags: Abhishek BajajBaseer AliBigg Boss 19Bigg Boss drama

RELATED News

Syamkanu Mahanta banned from holding events in Assam: CM Sarma
Donald Trump Explodes Over ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Comeback, Here Is What He Said About The Network And The Comedian
Rani Mukerji Wins First National Award For Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Keeps Daughter Adira Close
‘Real OG’, This Is How Ashwini Vaishnaw Hails Mohanlal For Winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Jimmy Kimmel shares photo with Norman Lear ahead of his return to late-night show

LATEST NEWS

Both India, US-based firms raised concerns on sufficient availability of talent: Dhruva Jaishankar on H-1B fee hike
UPSC Syllabus 2026: Complete IAS Exam Syllabus for Prelims & Mains | Click Here for Updated PDF
Entity 1 & HIT, Taiwan announce – Red Mud-Based Silicon Carbide Wafers Tested by HIT, Taiwan
"There's huge gap between them and other teams": Former international umpire Anil Chaudhary on India's dominance in Asia Cup 2025
Gold Hits Record Highs: Why You Shouldn’t Wait For A Dip This Diwali Festive Season!
Bigg Boss 19 Day 31 Highlights: Abhishek Bajaj Explodes At Baseer Ali As Shocking Nominations Twist Leaves Housemates Stunned
TN: Navaratri festival begins at Srirangam Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli
Super Typhoon Ragasa Latest: Taiwan Lake Overflow Kills 14, 124 Missing As China And Hong Kong Brace For Landfall
Zelenskyy says, India "mostly" with Ukraine on Kyiv's conflict with Russia
Jimmy Kimmel shares photo with Norman Lear ahead of his return to late-night show
Bigg Boss 19 Day 31 Highlights: Abhishek Bajaj Explodes At Baseer Ali As Shocking Nominations Twist Leaves Housemates Stunned

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bigg Boss 19 Day 31 Highlights: Abhishek Bajaj Explodes At Baseer Ali As Shocking Nominations Twist Leaves Housemates Stunned

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bigg Boss 19 Day 31 Highlights: Abhishek Bajaj Explodes At Baseer Ali As Shocking Nominations Twist Leaves Housemates Stunned
Bigg Boss 19 Day 31 Highlights: Abhishek Bajaj Explodes At Baseer Ali As Shocking Nominations Twist Leaves Housemates Stunned
Bigg Boss 19 Day 31 Highlights: Abhishek Bajaj Explodes At Baseer Ali As Shocking Nominations Twist Leaves Housemates Stunned
Bigg Boss 19 Day 31 Highlights: Abhishek Bajaj Explodes At Baseer Ali As Shocking Nominations Twist Leaves Housemates Stunned

QUICK LINKS