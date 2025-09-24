Bigg Boss 19 Day 31 Highlights: Abhishek Bajaj Explodes At Baseer Ali As Shocking Nominations Twist Leaves Housemates Stunned

Bigg Boss introduced the much-awaited nominations task dividing the house into two rival gangs: Team Pranit: Ashnoor, Pranit, Gaurav, Awez, Mridul, Neelam and Team Shehbaz: Zeishan, Tanya, Kunickaa, Farhana Amaal, Shehbaz, Baseer.

Soon the twist came out Nehal has to give the final decision. While both teams gave their best in entertaining performances filled with drama, taunts, and tear-jerking actions. The task left the audience with a clear sense of “strong” versus “weak” being created in the house as an added strategy for the week ahead. After fun-filled and intense commentary from either team, Team Pranit nominees-Ashnoor, Pranit, Gaurav, Awez, Mridul, Neelam was up for nomination in week five.

Neelam asked Tanya why Kunickaa and Zeishan’s bond fell apart after having such a strong connection once. Tanya blamed Kunickaa for dragging her issues with Baseer into her relationship with Zeishan and ruining it. Both Neelam and Tanya agreed that Kunickaa’s habit of speaking her mind has cost her every bond in the house. Tanya also added, “I respect her because of her age, but honestly I’ll never want to meet her outside this house.”

Housemates’ vs Captain

The feud that continues between housemates and Captain Abhishek has dominated the current season. There have been fingers pointed at his leadership style since he became captain with contestants accusing him of being too lenient or too overbearing. This cumulated during this episode. Abhishek instituted his rules and orderliness, but Baseer had other ideas. Thus, there was a power struggle among the housemates where some were in favor of the captain and others were part of the rebellious camp.

Nominations Take an Unexpected Turn

The nomination task followed in quick succession, rendering yet another assault upon the unsteady atmosphere of the house, still reeling from the Abhishek-Baseer fight. Housemates were asked to consider the viciously unconventional procedure of nomination; the fight had to influence each and everyone’s decisions. Old tie-ups were severed and new came into play more intensely after the nasty argument, making the nominations so surprising that even some of the strongest contenders in the history of the season found themselves in the danger zone.

