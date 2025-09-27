LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi harassment case Delhi Metro kapil dev donald trump barron trump Anantpur School amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp Delhi harassment case Delhi Metro kapil dev donald trump barron trump Anantpur School amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp Delhi harassment case Delhi Metro kapil dev donald trump barron trump Anantpur School amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp Delhi harassment case Delhi Metro kapil dev donald trump barron trump Anantpur School amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi harassment case Delhi Metro kapil dev donald trump barron trump Anantpur School amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp Delhi harassment case Delhi Metro kapil dev donald trump barron trump Anantpur School amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp Delhi harassment case Delhi Metro kapil dev donald trump barron trump Anantpur School amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp Delhi harassment case Delhi Metro kapil dev donald trump barron trump Anantpur School amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19 Day 34 Highlights: Farrhana Bhatt Shocks Everyone, Defeats Gaurav Khanna, Grabs Captaincy In Dramatic Twist!

Bigg Boss 19 Day 34 Highlights: Farrhana Bhatt Shocks Everyone, Defeats Gaurav Khanna, Grabs Captaincy In Dramatic Twist!

Farrhana Bhatt wins the captaincy against Gaurav Khanna in Bigg Boss 19 Ep 34, becoming the first female captain. Kunickaa rebels, refusing duties, sparking drama. Amaal Mallik apologizes to Awez Darbar, while Nehal warns Neelam about Tanya’s manipulative plans, keeping house politics intense.

Farrhana Bhatt stuns housemates, wins captaincy, sparks rebellion & drama in Bigg Boss 19 Ep 34 (Pc: JioHotstar/X)
Farrhana Bhatt stuns housemates, wins captaincy, sparks rebellion & drama in Bigg Boss 19 Ep 34 (Pc: JioHotstar/X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 27, 2025 10:04:59 IST

The Bigg Boss 19 house experienced yet another shift in power dynamics when Farrhana Bhatt successfully challenged Gaurav Khanna to captain the new house in Episode 34, dethroning Abhishek Bajaj. The captaincy task required housemates to vote for their favorite, and Farrhana won the captaincy with a majority, much to the dismay of some, including Kunickaa, who dramatically announced she wouldn’t abide by any duties under Farrhana. A genuine upheaval in power that will trigger fights and alliances.

Currently, music director Amaal Mallik tendered a heartfelt apology to Awez Darbar for his prior harsh comments against him and Nagma Mirajkar that may show signs of mending a broken relationship. Simultaneously, tension brewed inside the house between Nehal Chudasama, who warned Neelam Giri, with her about manipulative schemes from Tanya Mittal, thus keeping the web of deceit and strategy alive.

Captaincy Triumph: Farrhana’s Victory & House Reaction 

It was a contest between Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt for the highly coveted title of captaincy. With Abhishek Bajaj’s term having come to an end, the housemates cast their votes and Farrhana was chosen as captain with a clear majority. This victory, however, faced rebellion right there. Kunickaa, an old-timer in the house, expressed her violent discontent, refusing to perform an iota of household work with Farrhana as captain. Such dramatic posts reveal the cunning chasms and personal friction emerging within the house, suggesting the coming times won’t be easy for Farrhana.

Her victory was a double-edged sword – she is the first captain in the house, a female captain. It has been assumed that this change will go a long way in tipping the scales with respect to task distribution and nominations in the following week.

Emotional Reconciliation and Strategic Warnings 

There was more to the episode than just the captaincy it also showcased the important twists in interpersonal relationships within the house. Amaal Mallik took a big step to appease everyone by apologizing candidly to Awez Darbar for having made some unpleasant comments regarding Awez and his girlfriend, Nagma Mirajkar. Such attempts at patching things up should lighten the atmosphere a little between these two contestants.

On the strategy front, Nehal Chudasama gave one of the most important pieces of advice to Neelam Giri, which warned her against the enticing yet manipulative influence of Tanya Mittal. Such warnings showcase the level at which a very serious political game is carried out whereby contestants continuously analyze and expose hidden motives among each other, making alliances and trusts almost like fragile commodities.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Day 29 Highlights: Amaal Malik Romantic Song For Tanya Mittal, Nehal Chudasama Shocking Secret Room Entry After Eviction

Tags: Abhishek BajajBigg Boss 19Bigg Boss dramaFarrhana Bhatt

RELATED News

Ashneer Grover invited as 'Bigg Boss 19' wildcard contestant? says "Salman Bhai se pooch le"
Dulquer Salmaan’s Net Worth: From IT Job To ₹57-Crore Empire, Mollywood’s Richest Star Now In Luxury Car Smuggling Case
Ishaan Khatter meets with David Beckham at Milan Fashion Week
"… don't think they'll even manage that": Abhishek Bachchan hilariously responds after Shoaib Akhtar mentions him instead of cricketer Abhishek Sharma
Luke Wilson joins Will Ferrell in Netflix golf comedy series

LATEST NEWS

Bhagat Singh Birth Anniversary: 8 Reasons You Must Read His Book ‘Why I Am An Atheist’
Khwaja Asif admit to 'Hybrid Model' of Pak governance, says Army, Govt rule by consensus
Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana 2025: Empowering Women in Haryana
Bigg Boss 19 Day 34 Highlights: Farrhana Bhatt Shocks Everyone, Defeats Gaurav Khanna, Grabs Captaincy In Dramatic Twist!
Rani Mukerji recalls 'Rahul-Tina' memories after winning National Award with SRK, reveals she had expectations for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Black'
Piyush Goyal holds talks with Russian Deputy PM Dmitry Patrushev to boost trade, economic ties
Wular Half Marathon 2.0: BSF hosts T-Shirt unveiling ceremony
From Tata Sierra EV to Mini Countryman JCW: 5 SUVs Launching by Diwali 2025
Delhi Police recover huge cache of illegal firecrackers from residence in Rajouri Garden
"China not worried about our flirtations": Despite wooing US, Pak Defence minister Khwaja Asif affirms China is top ally
Bigg Boss 19 Day 34 Highlights: Farrhana Bhatt Shocks Everyone, Defeats Gaurav Khanna, Grabs Captaincy In Dramatic Twist!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bigg Boss 19 Day 34 Highlights: Farrhana Bhatt Shocks Everyone, Defeats Gaurav Khanna, Grabs Captaincy In Dramatic Twist!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bigg Boss 19 Day 34 Highlights: Farrhana Bhatt Shocks Everyone, Defeats Gaurav Khanna, Grabs Captaincy In Dramatic Twist!
Bigg Boss 19 Day 34 Highlights: Farrhana Bhatt Shocks Everyone, Defeats Gaurav Khanna, Grabs Captaincy In Dramatic Twist!
Bigg Boss 19 Day 34 Highlights: Farrhana Bhatt Shocks Everyone, Defeats Gaurav Khanna, Grabs Captaincy In Dramatic Twist!
Bigg Boss 19 Day 34 Highlights: Farrhana Bhatt Shocks Everyone, Defeats Gaurav Khanna, Grabs Captaincy In Dramatic Twist!

QUICK LINKS