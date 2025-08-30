LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19 Day 6 Top Highlights: Kunickaa Sadanand Becomes Captain, Abhishek Bajaj Breaks Down, Farhana Bhatt Returns, As Drama Unfolds

Bigg Boss 19 Day 6 Top Highlights: Kunickaa Sadanand Becomes Captain, Abhishek Bajaj Breaks Down, Farhana Bhatt Returns, As Drama Unfolds

Day 6 in Bigg Boss 19 brought fiery twists Kunickaa became the first captain, Abhishek had an emotional breakdown, and Farhana shocked everyone with her return from the secret room, changing dynamics and sparking new rivalries in the house

Drama peaks on Day 6 with captaincy win, tears, and a shocking comeback (Pc: JioHotstar)
Drama peaks on Day 6 with captaincy win, tears, and a shocking comeback (Pc: JioHotstar)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 30, 2025 13:22:57 IST

With drama hitting the housemates and the viewers on Day 6, it was quite evident that the Bigg Boss 19 House is a pressure cooker of emotions. The captaincy task was the bloodiest one yet, where the life of the contestants meant so much-more just their team member!

In an unexpected turn of events, senior actress Kunickaa Sadanand was announced as the first ever captain of the season after a tough task, thus forming new dynamics in the house with her assumption of captaincy. But the day’s twists were far from over, as another shockingly dramatic re-entry and a deep emotional breakdown would completely change the course of the game.

Kunickaa Captaincy And Abhishek Emotional Fallout 

About Kunickaa’s victory, Tanya Mittal, the ‘sanchalak’, decided. Her win was celebrated by some for her maturity and no-nonsense approach, while others, especially the former rivals, were not so happy about it. To name a few, actor Abhishek Bajaj, who was also a contender for captaincy. In a very emotional frame, Abhishek was seen weeping, feeling secluded and hurt by Kunickaa’s apparent indifference towards him.

The silent streaming of tears gave a hint of the greater emotional burden that the game is already putting on the housemates. This simple yet poignant incident struck on the already fragile relationships inside; they had gone down deep with already existing rivalries.

The Secret Room And Farhana’s Shocking Return 

The major twist came just as the house was getting accustomed to its new leadership Farhana Bhatt, who secretly stayed in the “secret room” after she got evicted, made a dramatic return. Gaurav Khanna was given the option to either bring Farhana back to the contest or keep a full week’s ration; he obviously chose Farhana, and this will surely come to haunt him in the future.

As soon as Farhana made her entry, she stirred the pot, directly confronting the housemates who had spoken behind her back while she was away. Her sudden entry with knowledge from the outside has given her a massive advantage and will probably change the power structure, causing major collateral damage with more clashes to follow in the coming days.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Day 5 Top Highlights: Tanya Mittal Ends Up Crying, Abhishek Bajaj Food Fight, Kunickaa Sadanand-Gaurav Khanna Clash Over Captaincy

Tags: Bigg Boss 19Bigg Boss 19 dramaBigg Boss Day 6

RELATED News

Reddit Questions Celebrity MasterChef Authenticity After Gaurav Khanna Admits He Can’t Cook Indian Food In Bigg Boss 19 House
Attention Fans! Farida Jalal Reunites With Shruti Seth And Simple Kaul – Is A Shararat Sequel COMING SOON?
Baaghi 4 Trailer Review: Tiger Shroff’s Action Gets Bloodier As He Goes Against Sanjay Dutt, Fans Say ‘He Needs A Good Script’
Allu Arjun’s Grandmother Passes Away At 94, Ram Charan Halts Shoot To Pay Emotional Tribute
Blake Lively Subpoena Clash Sparks Outrage; Gets Dubbed ‘Narcissistic, Liar, Bully, Brat’ In Legal Storm

LATEST NEWS

7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You
Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances
Breaking: After a Gap of 7 Years, PM Modi Lands In China To Attend the SCO Summit
World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?
Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation
Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!
Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?
Why It’s Illegal To Wear Camouflage In Barbados- The Real Reason Behind The Unique Law Tourists Must Know Before Visiting
Bigg Boss 19 Day 6 Top Highlights: Kunickaa Sadanand Becomes Captain, Abhishek Bajaj Breaks Down, Farhana Bhatt Returns, As Drama Unfolds

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bigg Boss 19 Day 6 Top Highlights: Kunickaa Sadanand Becomes Captain, Abhishek Bajaj Breaks Down, Farhana Bhatt Returns, As Drama Unfolds

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bigg Boss 19 Day 6 Top Highlights: Kunickaa Sadanand Becomes Captain, Abhishek Bajaj Breaks Down, Farhana Bhatt Returns, As Drama Unfolds
Bigg Boss 19 Day 6 Top Highlights: Kunickaa Sadanand Becomes Captain, Abhishek Bajaj Breaks Down, Farhana Bhatt Returns, As Drama Unfolds
Bigg Boss 19 Day 6 Top Highlights: Kunickaa Sadanand Becomes Captain, Abhishek Bajaj Breaks Down, Farhana Bhatt Returns, As Drama Unfolds
Bigg Boss 19 Day 6 Top Highlights: Kunickaa Sadanand Becomes Captain, Abhishek Bajaj Breaks Down, Farhana Bhatt Returns, As Drama Unfolds

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?