Bigg Boss 19 Day 6 Top Highlights: Kunickaa Sadanand Becomes Captain, Abhishek Bajaj Breaks Down, Farhana Bhatt Returns, As Drama Unfolds

With drama hitting the housemates and the viewers on Day 6, it was quite evident that the Bigg Boss 19 House is a pressure cooker of emotions. The captaincy task was the bloodiest one yet, where the life of the contestants meant so much-more just their team member!

In an unexpected turn of events, senior actress Kunickaa Sadanand was announced as the first ever captain of the season after a tough task, thus forming new dynamics in the house with her assumption of captaincy. But the day’s twists were far from over, as another shockingly dramatic re-entry and a deep emotional breakdown would completely change the course of the game.

Kunickaa Captaincy And Abhishek Emotional Fallout

About Kunickaa’s victory, Tanya Mittal, the ‘sanchalak’, decided. Her win was celebrated by some for her maturity and no-nonsense approach, while others, especially the former rivals, were not so happy about it. To name a few, actor Abhishek Bajaj, who was also a contender for captaincy. In a very emotional frame, Abhishek was seen weeping, feeling secluded and hurt by Kunickaa’s apparent indifference towards him.

The silent streaming of tears gave a hint of the greater emotional burden that the game is already putting on the housemates. This simple yet poignant incident struck on the already fragile relationships inside; they had gone down deep with already existing rivalries.

The Secret Room And Farhana’s Shocking Return

The major twist came just as the house was getting accustomed to its new leadership Farhana Bhatt, who secretly stayed in the “secret room” after she got evicted, made a dramatic return. Gaurav Khanna was given the option to either bring Farhana back to the contest or keep a full week’s ration; he obviously chose Farhana, and this will surely come to haunt him in the future.

As soon as Farhana made her entry, she stirred the pot, directly confronting the housemates who had spoken behind her back while she was away. Her sudden entry with knowledge from the outside has given her a massive advantage and will probably change the power structure, causing major collateral damage with more clashes to follow in the coming days.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Day 5 Top Highlights: Tanya Mittal Ends Up Crying, Abhishek Bajaj Food Fight, Kunickaa Sadanand-Gaurav Khanna Clash Over Captaincy