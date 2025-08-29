Bigg Boss 19 Day 5 Top Highlights: Tanya Mittal Ends Up Crying, Abhishek Bajaj Food Fight, Kunickaa Sadanand-Gaurav Khanna Clash Over Captaincy

The Bigg Boss 19 house went on an emotional and strategic journey today on Day 5, with contestants vying for the first captaincy of the season. There was fighting, crying, and deeply personal confessions that allowed audiences to get to know the housemates better. The captaincy task was a “Merry-Go-Round” and provided the first indication of major clashes and alliances in a tumultuous day that started with a fun-filled task and ended with the contestants questioning each other’s loyalty and thinking.

The drama was everywhere, with Kunicka lashing out at Gaurav and Tanya bursting into tears, with the whole house buzzing with drama, proving that in this game of survival, alliances are as fragile as glass!

Gaurav and Kunicka’s Betrayal And Amaal’s Heartbreak

The captaincy task exposed the first significant crack in the house, with Kunicka Sadanand feeling betrayed by Gaurav Khanna. Kunicka had raised Gaurav-like a son, and he viewed her as a mother figure. When Gaurav gave Ashnoor Kaur his open support during the captaincy race, believing she was the best option for their house, it hurt Kunicka deeply, and confronted him with backstabbing her. Their relationship, which felt strong up until now, went bad, demonstrating how a byproduct of game pressure can destroy bonds that feel unbreakable.

Moreover, artist Amaal Mallik also spoke of a former relationship, leaving a very sad story. Amaal told his housemates that the day before his ex-girlfriend’s wedding, she called him and was begging him not to marry as he respected his parents and didn’t go to the wedding and later learned that she was miserable and still loved him. Amaal also suggested he is in a new relationship, and assured his partner that he wouldn’t “mess up” while on the show. It was a nice moment to witness a vulnerable side of the singer and connect more personally with the viewer.

Food Fights and Emotional Outbursts

A major dispute erupted over food between Abhishek Bajaj and Nehal Chudasama. Nehal prepared food for the housemates and ended up with nothing for herself. She accused Abhishek of eating too much and they had a loud argument when he called her a “fame digger”. In the escalation, he ridiculed her and said that she was creating drama to have a few moments of fame. This instance proved that food continues to be a big trigger for making fights in the Bigg Boss house.

In the midst of all the drama, Tanya Mittal had an emotional moment, where she broke down in front of the camera speaking to her mom. Tanya expressed her frustration about being misunderstood, and undervalued over all the house chores. Tanya expressed that no one noticed her work, and everyone kept questioning her. This emotional confession connected with many people and indicated the mental and emotional insanity that the game takes treating the contestants.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Day 5: Tanya’s Breakdown, Captaincy Task Sparks Clash Between Kunickaa And Gaurav