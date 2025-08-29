LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19 Day 5: Tanya’s Breakdown, Captaincy Task Sparks Clash Between Kunickaa And Gaurav

Bigg Boss 19 Day 5: Tanya’s Breakdown, Captaincy Task Sparks Clash Between Kunickaa And Gaurav

Day 5 in Bigg Boss 19 was packed with drama as Tanya Mittal broke down over feeling misunderstood, while the season’s first captaincy task ignited a heated clash between Kunickaa Sadanand and Gaurav Khanna, exposing fragile alliances and the ruthless strategies of the game

Tanya’s breakdown and a fiery captaincy clash mark Bigg Boss 19 Day 5 (Pc: JioHotstar)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 29, 2025 12:04:34 IST

On the fifth day in Bigg Boss 19, participants shared political attitude, creating enough tension in the house to make it one of the most-awaited days ever in the show Tanya Mittal got the worst emotional breakdown that day, feeling very ill-treated and misinterpreted by her housemates. Her emotional breakdown to the camera concerning feeling left out and unseen for her role in tasks raised the issue of the psychological pressure the game is already exerting on some of the contestants. 

In the meantime, the very first captaincy challenge caused a huge divide, prompting a dramatic showdown between seasoned actress Kunickaa Sadanand and actor Gaurav Khanna. The show summed up the mix of real human feeling and game play which characterizes the Bigg Boss house to the letter.

The Breakdown and the Misunderstanding

Tanya Mittal’s attitude was the biggest highlight of the day. The loud and outgoing social media star was admitted into depressing home conditions. She was crying and revealing her feelings that no one appreciates her in matters relating to cooking and cleaning in the house.

She was very angry for feeling targeted and misunderstood by her housemates even after her efforts. This flashed of weakness revealed another side of Tanya and touched many hearts of the viewers, bringing to the fore the psychological stress that contestants endure under the congested situation.

The Captaincy Clash and the Betrayal

The season’s first captaincy task, a “Merry-Go-Round task” In where now contestants were to dive over the merry-go-round and sing nursery rhymes by the time they could hear children sound, they proceeded to the respective “houses” which made them out of the captaincy race after the last sound.

The rift came up following Tanya Mittal, who was the moderator of the task, telling Kunickaa that Gaurav had been instructing others not to vote for her as captain. Gaurav had purportedly mentioned that he wanted Ashnoor Kaur as captain, as he felt Kunickaa was “too soft.”

Kunickaa was hurt by Gaurav’s behavior, feeling he had stabbed her in the back despite their close relationship seeming otherwise, and she did not want to hear his justifications. This revealed the volatility of alliances and the ruthless aspect of the game, as players started favoring strategy over relationships.

