Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19 Twist: Gauahar Khan Shocks Fans By Supporting Unexpected Contestant Over Awez Darbar

Bigg Boss 19 Twist: Gauahar Khan Shocks Fans By Supporting Unexpected Contestant Over Awez Darbar

Bigg Boss 19 takes a twist as Gauahar Khan supports veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand instead of her brother-in-law Awez Darbar. Her stand against disrespect toward elders sparks debate, showing she values fairness and principles over family loyalties in the high-voltage reality show

Gauahar shocks everyone with Kunickaa support (Pc: Instagram/X)
Gauahar shocks everyone with Kunickaa support (Pc: Instagram/X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 28, 2025 15:30:32 IST

Another twist given to the ongoing drama of the Bigg boss 19 has seen the previous winner Gauahar Khan come forward with her opinion of the current drama but has the support of a contestant of which none could have guessed. Although fans had assumed she would be expected to side with her brother-in-law, the social media star, Awez Darbar, Gauahar instead has allied herself with veteran actress, Kunickaa Sadanand.

Going to X (once Twitter), she wrote about her frustration of the treatment Kunickaa is receiving by her younger housemates. The action has brought forth a debate amongst fans, with many applauding Gauahar as defending what she feels is right, no matter her personal connections.

The Unwritten Rules: Seniority and Respect in the Bigg Boss House

The public statement of Gauahar Khan underscored one of the main concerns, which has always been part of the Bigg Boss house, the disrespectful treatment of elder contestants. Her tweet mentioned the badtameezi (disrespect) in particular towards Kunickaa and reminded the younger contestants to treat somebody their mother’s age kindly. This intervention by a previous winner highlights the recurrent dynamic in which age and experience are at times disregarded during fame and visibility seeking.



Gauahar choosing to stand with Kunickaa can be viewed by many as a strong statement as to the need to remain civil and well-mannered even in the highly competitive and rather volatile atmosphere of the Bigg Boss house.

The Darbar Dynamic: Awez and Nagma’s Game Under Scrutiny

Although Gauahar has been quite open that she supports Kunickaa, she has made a significant silence regarding the gameplay of her devar, Awez Darbar, as well as his girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar. The impactful duo got into the house jointly, and fans have been closely monitoring their relationship. Awez has experienced certain emotional situations and conflicts, but Gauahar has not compared his performance.

This is what causes her support of Kunickaa to be even more important: this conscious absence of her own family game. It highlights her position of a true observer of the dynamics of the show, and not a subjective family member. It seems that in the case of Gauahar the game is a question of principle and of fairness than of personal loyalties.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Is Your Favourite Contestant Nominated For Eviction? Here’s How You Can Vote And Save Them- Steps Explained!

Tags: Awez DarbarBigg Boss 19Gauahar KhanKunickaa Sadanand

