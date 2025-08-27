LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19: Is Your Favourite Contestant Nominated For Eviction? Here's How You Can Vote And Save Them- Steps Explained!

Bigg Boss 19: Is Your Favourite Contestant Nominated For Eviction? Here's How You Can Vote And Save Them- Steps Explained!

Bigg Boss 19’s first nominations have rocked the house, with seven contestants, including Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri, and Zeishan Quadri facing eviction. Fans can save their favourites by voting on JioHotstar until August 29, 10:00 AM. Drama, tears, and rivalries are already in full swing.

Salman Khan in a still from Bigg Boss 19 (Pic Credit: JioHotStar)
Salman Khan in a still from Bigg Boss 19 (Pic Credit: JioHotStar)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: August 27, 2025 19:10:56 IST

Bigg Boss 19 kicked off with exactly the kind of chaos everyone expects: fights, tears, and a few jaw-droppers thrown in for good measure. 

Salman Khan’s back as host, and the premiere on August 24, 2025, was a full-blown spectacle. The lineup’s a mixed bag: actors, social media stars, and TV faces, all tossed into the same pressure cooker. Barely a week in, and things have already spiralled.

Bigg Boss 19 Nominations

First week, first nominations, and it’s already a battlefield. Bigg Boss called everyone into the assembly room for nominations—straight to the point, no sugarcoating.

Contestants had to pick who they thought didn’t deserve to stick around, and, well, that went about as smoothly as you’d expect. Arguments broke out, accusations flew, and emotions ran high.

Tanya Mittal got nominated by both Pranit More and Mridul Tiwari, which hit her hard. She couldn’t hold back the tears. Awez broke down, too. 

Meanwhile, Farrhana Bhatt, tucked away in the secret room, got to weigh in on the nominations. Her insights stirred the pot even more. When the dust settled, seven names were up for eviction: Neelam Giri, Gaurav Khanna, Zeishan Quadri, Abhishek Bajaj, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, and Natalia Janoszek.

Bigg Boss 19: How to vote and save your favourite contestant 

If you want to keep your favourite in the game, voting’s pretty straightforward. Open the JioHotstar app, log in, search for Bigg Boss 19, and hit that “Vote Now” button.

Pick your contestant and lock it in. Voting lines are open until Friday, August 29, 10:00 AM. Whoever gets the fewest votes is out.

Bigg Boss 19: Is Your Favourite Contestant Nominated For Eviction? Here's How You Can Vote And Save Them- Steps Explained!

Bigg Boss 19: Is Your Favourite Contestant Nominated For Eviction? Here’s How You Can Vote And Save Them- Steps Explained!

Catch the drama every night—streaming on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM or airing on Colors TV at 10:30 PM. And if you really can’t get enough, there’s a 24/7 live feed on JioHotstar, so you won’t miss a thing.

Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19: Is Your Favourite Contestant Nominated For Eviction? Here’s How You Can Vote And Save Them- Steps Explained!

