Who Is Deepak Nandal? Gangster Who Tried To Kill Rapper Fazilpuria Once Used To Be His Manager, Then What Went Wrong?

Who Is Deepak Nandal? Gangster Who Tried To Kill Rapper Fazilpuria Once Used To Be His Manager, Then What Went Wrong?

Haryanvi singer-rapper Fazilpuria (Rahul Yadav) has survived another assassination attempt in Gurugram, weeks after a July 2025 shooting. Police arrested five suspects linked to gangsters Deepak Nandal and Rohit Sirdhania. Investigations suggest deeper ties to music rivalries and past controversies.

Rapper Fazilpuria and gangster Deepak Nandal (Photo Credit/X)
Rapper Fazilpuria and gangster Deepak Nandal (Photo Credit/X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 27, 2025 18:07:09 IST

Haryanvi singer and rapper Fazilpuria, whose real name is Rahul Yadav, has survived yet another attempt on his life, barely weeks after a previous attack in July 2025.

This time, the plot thickens. The police have revealed that the latest assassination attempt was linked to gangsters Deepak Nandal and Rohit Sirdhania, and it comes on the heels of Fazilpuria’s own manager being killed.

Second assassination attempt on Fazilpuria foiled

According to a Times Now report, Gurugram Police arrested five men in Wazirpur on August 26, catching them allegedly in the middle of planning Fazilpuria’s murder. Acting on a tip-off, cops intercepted these suspects cruising around in an Innova with no number plate. 

When the police moved in, the suspects opened fire. Police shot back, hitting four of them in the legs, while the fifth guy tried to run, but was caught after a short chase. All five are now in custody, with the wounded being treated in hospital.

Police identified the men as Vinod Pehalwan from Jhajjar; Padam, who also goes by Raja, from Sonipat; Shubham, also called Kala; Gautam, nicknamed Gogi; and Ashish, known as Ashu.

Who Is Deepak Nandal?

Deepak Nandal is an old friend of Badshah and Fazilpuria and is also the Producer of all the songs ‘Kar Gayi Chull’, ‘2 Many Girls’ and now ‘Harayana Roadways’.

Deepak has been featured in many songs with Fazilpuria starting with Chull, 2 Many Girls, Luck, Party by Fazilpuria and Harayana Roadways.

As a producer and actor, Deepak Nandal has given us several hits like Karch Karod with Randeep Hooda, Million Dollar with Lauren Gottlieb, 2 Many Girls with Fazilpuria and many more.

Deepak Nandal also runs a music label called Mix Beats and once planned to collaborate with artistes like Jaani, Maninder Buttar, Milind Gaba and Karan Aujla. 

When unidentified gunmen sprayed Fazilpuria’s car with bullets 

This is the second time someone’s tried to kill Fazilpuria in just a couple of months. Back on July 14, 2025, unidentified gunmen sprayed his car with bullets on Southern Peripheral Road in Gurugram.

Windows shattered, chaos erupted, but Fazilpuria somehow made it out without a scratch. The shooters disappeared before anyone could react, and the police investigation didn’t turn up any arrests at the time.

Fazilpuria, for those who don’t know, built his reputation by fusing Haryanvi folk with modern sounds, blowing up nationwide with “Kar Gayi Chull” from Kapoor & Sons. Tracks like “Jimmy Choo” and “Party” have made him a household name in North India’s indie music crowd.

To top it off, in 2024, Fazilpuria was also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate about a money laundering case connected to his friend Elvish Yadav. 

Tags: Deepak NandalFazilpuriaharyanaRohit Sardhana

