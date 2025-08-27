Bigg Boss 19 Twist: Tanya Mittal Enters With 800 Sarees, Faces Shocking Nomination Drama

Tanya Mittal has created herself quite a line of grand entrances and eccentrics in the Big Boss house, however, what she has chosen is indeed one of the most unconventional. The social media star and socialite have entered the Bigg Boss 19 house with 800 sarees to her name. Her fashion prowess has drawn the attention of many as social media becomes filled with her fashion.

The choice of Mittal to carry such a heavy wardrobe point to not just her inclination to the Indian way of dressing but also to her ploy to become a new and memorable face. Her arrival, with a mega collection of handloom, silk, and designer sarees was a first in setting the fashion barometer in the controversial reality TV house. But this stylish beginning has ended up with an ugly turn, and her pathway has been in danger.

Tanya Mittal 800-Saree Statement

The massive 800 sarees collection by Tanya Mittal is not just about the fashion statement; the collection is a strategic one as it is set to attract attention, maybe even a few votes. Every saree bears witness to a different style, a new story and a possible conversational icebreaker. The obsessive precision indicates her complete grasp of the type of show being conducted as unusual characteristics tend to turn into the cores of identity of a contestant.

Her sarees, most of them being handlooms of various regions in India, are cultural representations too which can gain her some good will among a large number of audiences. This hip style, but it has not saved her against the backstabbing ways of the shows.

Tanya Mittal Nomination and Vulnerability

With a shocking twist to the story, Tanya Mittal, who made a stylish entry has been nominated to be voted out in the very first week. It is not yet clear why she was nominated, although it may be that opinion in the house holds her to be an over-the-top character, or that others are trying to remove one of the stronger personalities early in the game.

These rapid elections point to the unstable environment of Bigg Boss in which prominence and popularity in the outside world do not mean a seat of security. Tanya, who came into the show surrounded by much publicity along with differentiator in form of fashion forward standing, is currently having to come to terms with the reality of shake and a wardrobe of sarees not being especially good enough to bring it home. The next few days will show how her 800-saree collection can trigger her fans to rescue her as far as possible.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Sparks Drama On Day One, Insisting ‘Call Me Ma’am, I’m the Boss’