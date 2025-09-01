LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19 Day 8 Top Highlights: Salman Khan Drops Eviction Twist, Tanya-Ashnoor Clash Heats Up Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan delivered drama, clashes, and a shocking eviction twist. From Tanya Mittal vs Ashnoor Kaur’s heated battle to Abhishek Bajaj and Nehal’s rebuke, the episode left contestants shaken and viewers eager for the intense second week ahead

Salman stirs Bigg Boss 19 with eviction twist and fiery Tanya-Ashnoor clash (Pc: JioHotstar)
Salman stirs Bigg Boss 19 with eviction twist and fiery Tanya-Ashnoor clash (Pc: JioHotstar)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 1, 2025 10:16:28 IST

The latest episode of the Weekend Ka Vaar show Bigg Boss 19 was a turbulent one that shook the house dynamics and left the contestants in the hot seat. The episode with Salman Khan as its host was based on the theme of Gharwalo Ki Sarkaar, where the contestants were supposed to be answerable about their conduct during the week.

Salman did not mince words and went right to the point, referring to the wrong priorities and escalating tensions, and even referring to the house as a Mehkhana (me and myself), where the housemates appear to be only interested in Main aur Khaana (me and food). 

He especially attacked Abhishek Bajaj whose haphazard habits he attacks, and Nehal Chudasama whose complaints about food, he pointed out as a clear want of responsibility, and as an obsession with trivial things at the expense of the game. This tough guy attitude by the host gave a serious tone to the season, and it was evident that laxity and petty dramatics would not be accepted.

Tanya and Ashnoor’s Clash 

One of the most notable moments of the episode was the constant conflict between Ashnoor Kaur and Tanya Mittal. This type of competition that started with a remark on the age of Ashnoor grew into a more serious fight in the “Verdict Room” exercise. In this assignment, the participants were required to determine who had a greater superiority complex.

Most of the housemates supported Ashnoor and this caused Tanya to have a superiority complex. This climactic conflict revealed the undertones of misunderstandings and disagreements existing between the housemates, dividing the house.

Bigg Boss Eviction and House Twist 

The audience was sitting up in anticipation of the first eviction of the season. These contestants were nominated as Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, Natalia Janoszek, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal and Zeishan Quadri. Firstly, the housemates voted Farhana Bhatt out and sent her to a secret room, but that was not the official first eviction in the house.

Surprisingly, Salman Khan declared that no one was going to be eliminated during the first week. According to the producers of the show, the decision provided this group of nominated contestants an opportunity to refine their game. This twist will give more drama and an even more intense second week because the housemates that were in the danger zone can now be given a second chance to prove themselves.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Day 7: Kunickaa’s Captaincy Surprise And Salman Khan’s Fiery Words! What Happened Inside?

Tags: Bigg Boss 19Bigg Boss 19 dramaBigg Boss eviction twistWeekend Ka Vaar

