Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19 Day 7: Kunickaa's Captaincy Surprise And Salman Khan's Fiery Words! What Happened Inside?

Bigg Boss 19 Day 7: Kunickaa's Captaincy Surprise And Salman Khan's Fiery Words! What Happened Inside?

On Bigg Boss 19 Day 7, Salman Khan called out Pranit More and Abhishek Bajaj for mistakes, while Tanya Sharma’s modesty image was exposed through her glam videos. Farhana Bhatt made a shocking return from the secret room. Kunickaa won captaincy, and Bollywood stars added extra entertainment.

Bigg Boss 19 Day 7 (Photos: Instagram)
Bigg Boss 19 Day 7 (Photos: Instagram)

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 31, 2025 14:08:00 IST

On Bigg Boss 19 Day 7, Salman called out Pranit and Abhishek for their mistakes. Tanya’s fake modesty was pointed out by fans. Farhana made a surprising comeback, while Gaurav’s cooking got questioned. Captaincy and celebs brought extra drama.

Salman Khan’s Warning, Tanya Sharma’s Hypocrisy, Farhana Bhatt’s Return & Captaincy Drama

Salman Khan Didn’t Hold Back

Salman straight up roasted Pranit More for his awful jokes on him, but Salman shut him down hard, saying, “Kapil Sharma is funny, you? Nah, not even close.” Additionally being how he is he added there’s a limit to everything, but if by using his name he is earning his bread and butter then be it. 

Abhishek Bajaj’s Bed Drama

Folding the bed sheet of the bed you are sleeping in is basic manners specially when you are living with another 15 members, Salman called out Abhishek for basic hygiene check and told him a few things are not optional to do.

Tanya’s Double Life Exposed

Tanya was all humble, talking about wearing sarees even in the bathroom to keep it modest. Then her “Get Ready With Me” videos popped up online where she’s flaunting those sarees, changing them on reels and flaunting those blouses.  People lost it, calling her a total “pick-me” girl.

Gaurav’s Cooking Gets Called Out

Gaurav won MasterChef, but apparently cooking on TV and cooking for a chaotic house are two different things. Trolls called him out, but his friend Rajiv came to the rescue saying, “Cooking for yourself isn’t cooking 24/7.”

Captaincy, Salsa, and Bollywood Fame

Kunickaa won captaincy and flipped the house upside down. Madhulika and Natalia broke the tension with a spicy salsa dance. And to top it off, Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa came in to promote their movie, throwing some Bollywood into the mix.

The Bottom Line?

Day 7 was pure chaos, with Salman laying down the law, Tanya getting exposed, cooking drama, Farhana’s shocking return, and enough dance and celeb visits to keep you hooked. Honestly, it’s the kind of mess that makes you say: “What the hell did I just watch?”

Also Read: Reddit Questions Celebrity MasterChef Authenticity After Gaurav Khanna Admits He Can’t Cook Indian Food In Bigg Boss 19 House

Tags: Bigg Boss 19Bigg Boss 19 Day 7Bigg Boss 19 highlightsSalman Khan Bigg BossTanya Sharma controversy

Bigg Boss 19 Day 7: Kunickaa's Captaincy Surprise And Salman Khan's Fiery Words! What Happened Inside?

Bigg Boss 19 Day 7: Kunickaa's Captaincy Surprise And Salman Khan's Fiery Words! What Happened Inside?

Bigg Boss 19 Day 7: Kunickaa’s Captaincy Surprise And Salman Khan’s Fiery Words! What Happened Inside?
Bigg Boss 19 Day 7: Kunickaa’s Captaincy Surprise And Salman Khan’s Fiery Words! What Happened Inside?
Bigg Boss 19 Day 7: Kunickaa’s Captaincy Surprise And Salman Khan’s Fiery Words! What Happened Inside?
Bigg Boss 19 Day 7: Kunickaa’s Captaincy Surprise And Salman Khan’s Fiery Words! What Happened Inside?

