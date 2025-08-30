Reddit Questions Celebrity MasterChef Authenticity After Gaurav Khanna Admits He Can’t Cook Indian Food In Bigg Boss 19 House

The latest twist in the Bigg Boss 19 house has left a ripple that has rocked the reality TV fan community in a fierce discussion on social media, especially on Reddit. The recent winner of the celebrity cooking show, Celebrity MasterChef, Gaurav Khanna has turned down the offer of performing kitchen chores in the Bigg Boss house by saying that he does not know how to cook Indian food.

This has become the subject of a lot of speculation and even more accusations on the part of fans that he won on Celebrity MasterChef as a result of some form of a script and that the entire reality show is a farce.







The Bigg Boss Revelation: A Culinary Contradiction

The scandal broke out after the house captain Kunickaa Sadanand appointed Gaurav Khanna to cook to the housemates. The quick and categorical rejection by Gaurav on the ground of his ignorance about Indian food confused his fellow competitors as well as the audience. Only the fact that he entered Celebrity MasterChef for another reason, not on the basis of a Bigg Boss cooking test has contributed to the flames.

This contradiction is what fans are turning to now, asking how someone who is unfamiliar with the way to make basic Indian food could have won a national cooking contest. The event has been heavily debated on Reddit, where people have been examining his journey on Celebrity MasterChef, and identifying inconsistencies.

Behind the Scenes of a ‘Cooked’ Celebrity MasterChef Contest

These claims of scripting are not novel to reality television, but the statement provided by Gaurav Khanna has given these claims a new breath of life. Now Redditors are discovering theories about Celebrity MasterChef that were old, suggesting that contestants were handed recipes and professional advice backstage. Videos and other interviews with other celebrity contestants have been cited by some users as playing to the show being managed.

The anger is related to the perceived fact that the name of the show and its winner is not founded on actual cooking talent but pre-established plot lines and entertainment worth. The confession by Gaurav Khanna, either consciously or unconsciously, has apparently proved the worst fears of the people: that there is a more blurred boundary between reality and script than ever.

