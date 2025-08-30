LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Reddit Questions Celebrity MasterChef Authenticity After Gaurav Khanna Admits He Can’t Cook Indian Food In Bigg Boss 19 House

Reddit Questions Celebrity MasterChef Authenticity After Gaurav Khanna Admits He Can’t Cook Indian Food In Bigg Boss 19 House

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Gaurav Khanna reveals he can’t cook Indian food, igniting Reddit debates. Fans question the authenticity of his Celebrity MasterChef win and stir discussions on scripting in reality TV

Gaurav Khanna refuses to cook on Bigg Boss, fans question MasterChef win (Pc: Instgaram)
Gaurav Khanna refuses to cook on Bigg Boss, fans question MasterChef win (Pc: Instgaram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 30, 2025 15:04:30 IST

The latest twist in the Bigg Boss 19 house has left a ripple that has rocked the reality TV fan community in a fierce discussion on social media, especially on Reddit. The recent winner of the celebrity cooking show, Celebrity MasterChef, Gaurav Khanna has turned down the offer of performing kitchen chores in the Bigg Boss house by saying that he does not know how to cook Indian food.

This has become the subject of a lot of speculation and even more accusations on the part of fans that he won on Celebrity MasterChef as a result of some form of a script and that the entire reality show is a farce.

Gaurav won’t cook in BB19
byu/SillyLittleVibes inbiggboss



The Bigg Boss Revelation: A Culinary Contradiction

The scandal broke out after the house captain Kunickaa Sadanand appointed Gaurav Khanna to cook to the housemates. The quick and categorical rejection by Gaurav on the ground of his ignorance about Indian food confused his fellow competitors as well as the audience. Only the fact that he entered Celebrity MasterChef for another reason, not on the basis of a Bigg Boss cooking test has contributed to the flames.

This contradiction is what fans are turning to now, asking how someone who is unfamiliar with the way to make basic Indian food could have won a national cooking contest. The event has been heavily debated on Reddit, where people have been examining his journey on Celebrity MasterChef, and identifying inconsistencies.

Behind the Scenes of a ‘Cooked’ Celebrity MasterChef Contest

These claims of scripting are not novel to reality television, but the statement provided by Gaurav Khanna has given these claims a new breath of life. Now Redditors are discovering theories about Celebrity MasterChef that were old, suggesting that contestants were handed recipes and professional advice backstage. Videos and other interviews with other celebrity contestants have been cited by some users as playing to the show being managed.

The anger is related to the perceived fact that the name of the show and its winner is not founded on actual cooking talent but pre-established plot lines and entertainment worth. The confession by Gaurav Khanna, either consciously or unconsciously, has apparently proved the worst fears of the people: that there is a more blurred boundary between reality and script than ever.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Drama: Gaurav Khanna Clashes Over Food Shortage, Threatens Nominations – Watch Now

Tags: Bigg Boss 19Celebrity MasterChef controversyGaurav Khanna

RELATED News

Attention Fans! Farida Jalal Reunites With Shruti Seth And Simple Kaul – Is A Shararat Sequel COMING SOON?
Baaghi 4 Trailer Review: Tiger Shroff’s Action Gets Bloodier As He Goes Against Sanjay Dutt, Fans Say ‘He Needs A Good Script’
Allu Arjun’s Grandmother Passes Away At 94, Ram Charan Halts Shoot To Pay Emotional Tribute
Bigg Boss 19 Day 6 Top Highlights: Kunickaa Sadanand Becomes Captain, Abhishek Bajaj Breaks Down, Farhana Bhatt Returns, As Drama Unfolds
Blake Lively Subpoena Clash Sparks Outrage; Gets Dubbed ‘Narcissistic, Liar, Bully, Brat’ In Legal Storm

LATEST NEWS

7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You
Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances
Breaking: After a Gap of 7 Years, PM Modi Lands In China To Attend the SCO Summit
World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?
Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation
Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!
Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?
Why It’s Illegal To Wear Camouflage In Barbados- The Real Reason Behind The Unique Law Tourists Must Know Before Visiting
Reddit Questions Celebrity MasterChef Authenticity After Gaurav Khanna Admits He Can’t Cook Indian Food In Bigg Boss 19 House

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Reddit Questions Celebrity MasterChef Authenticity After Gaurav Khanna Admits He Can’t Cook Indian Food In Bigg Boss 19 House

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Reddit Questions Celebrity MasterChef Authenticity After Gaurav Khanna Admits He Can’t Cook Indian Food In Bigg Boss 19 House
Reddit Questions Celebrity MasterChef Authenticity After Gaurav Khanna Admits He Can’t Cook Indian Food In Bigg Boss 19 House
Reddit Questions Celebrity MasterChef Authenticity After Gaurav Khanna Admits He Can’t Cook Indian Food In Bigg Boss 19 House
Reddit Questions Celebrity MasterChef Authenticity After Gaurav Khanna Admits He Can’t Cook Indian Food In Bigg Boss 19 House

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?