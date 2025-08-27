LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19 Drama: Gaurav Khanna Clashes Over Food Shortage, Threatens Nominations – Watch Now

Gaurav Khanna clashed with Zeishan Quadri and Baseer Ali in Bigg Boss 19 over food shortage, demanding fairness and threatening nominations, leaving housemates tense and viewers hooked

Food shortage sparks clash: Gaurav Khanna threatens nominations in Bigg Boss 19 (Pc: JioHotstar)
Food shortage sparks clash: Gaurav Khanna threatens nominations in Bigg Boss 19 (Pc: JioHotstar)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 27, 2025 14:16:22 IST

The Bigg Boss 19 house, a place of fusion of tactics and prospering friendship, has seen a heated argument this week as Gaurav Khanna fought with Zeishan Quadri and Baseer Ali due to the rising food crisis. The situation has been tensed in the kitchen as housemates have noticed that there has been a shortage of food, but it exploded when Khanna confronted the two who were in charge of food provision on a daily basis. 

The initial exchange of words soon turned into a raging disagreeable debate with Khanna overwhelmingly urging the need of a sense of responsibility ad infinitum. Kar do nominate! He asked them defiantly, and dared them to nominate him, when he said that he needed his voice to speak up and address necessary needs. The drastic change of events has certainly left a deep imprint in the dynamics of the house which makes everyone in the house address the reality of scarce resources and fair distribution.

Rationing Ruckus: The Core of the Conflict

The source of the conflict is the problem of how the weekly rations were used. The Bigg Boss provides a fixed amount of grocery that the housemates have to plan and prepare their own food. The rant by Khanna shows a severe collapse of such a system during which allegations were being hurled about asymmetrical use of goods and the blind sightedness in terms of controlling essential products.

It is not the first time food has been a point of contention in the Bigg Boss house but the brutality with which Khanna took on the matter, and her willingness to face the flames in order to serve it underlines the seriousness of the dysfunctional behavior. The situation can be seen as a stark reminder of how readily basic needs could develop into significant conflict in such a closed and competitive culture.

Nomination Nerves: Aftermath of the Showdown

After the heated exchange, there is a conspicuously frigid air in the situation in the house. His brash declaration of nominating people gives a blur on what will be coming out in the next nominations and whether his stand on food management will gain support or anger among the other denizens. Zeishan Quadri and Baseer Ali, both under the scanner, will know what to do next.

And it has a possibility of automatically redefining houses and forming new divisions as housemates have to take sides or simply remain on the tightrope of power. The effect this food fight will have on forthcoming tasks and nominations will be highly anticipated by the housemates and the audience, too.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama Breaks Down After A Heated Argument With Abhishek Bajaj Over Food

Tags: Baseer AliBigg Boss 19food shortage argumentGaurav KhannaZeishan Quadri

