Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama Breaks Down After A Heated Argument With Abhishek Bajaj Over Food

Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama Breaks Down After A Heated Argument With Abhishek Bajaj Over Food

Bigg Boss 19 sparks early drama as Nehal Chudasama breaks down after a food clash with Abhishek Bajaj. The fight over missing portions highlights kitchen tensions, emotional struggles, and shifting alliances inside the house

Food fight erupts in Bigg Boss 19 (Pc: JioHotstar)
Food fight erupts in Bigg Boss 19 (Pc: JioHotstar)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 27, 2025 12:28:30 IST

The action in the Bigg Boss 19 house has also heated up quickly with food being the center of conflict yet again. There was an intense fight between Nehal Chudasama and Abhishek Bajaj and the latter left Nehal crying and housemates were in a mess. The conflict originated when Nehal, who had prepared a meal for the whole house, noticed that there was no more food left for her.

She is feeling betrayed and hungry, and she confronts Abhishek accusing him that he consumed an undue portion of chicken. The dialogue soon turned sour with Abhishek defending himself, not letting him know that he had done something wrong and why he was being targeted. The conflict was not only the indication of the extremely tight stress of the contestants but also demonstrated the challenge of the fundamental resources, a typical cause of a dramatic reaction in the Bigg Boss house.

The “No Food” Clash

The fight that has now turned out to be a landmark of the initial stage of the season, was triggered by Nehal accusing Abhishek of the deficiency of food. When she angrily challenged him, saying that she was left to die after preparing food for everyone, Abhishek’s firm refutation and sarcastic tone fanned the flames of her anger. The event showed the uncooked emotions of both contestants.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)



Whereas Nehal thought her efforts were without respect, Abhishek, on the other hand, believed he was singled out in the presence of the others. Such passionate frustration by Nehal has struck a chord with the viewers who feel sad with her helplessness and anger at the situation on the food front.

Escalating Tensions and House Dynamics

The conflict between Nehal and Abhishek has stirred the compound, and complicated the pre-existing house-dynamics all the more. This heated exchange was not an isolated one as they pointed to the substratum of tensions that were involved in the management and rationing of food. The conflict could be seen in reactions among other housemates, who on one hand outright dismissed the complaints of Nehal by stating that she is only trying to grab attention and on the other side supported her annoyance.

This confrontation has also shown the actual character of the contestants and who is willing to defend himself and who is not. As with the natural propensity of fragile alliances to form and rivalries to arise, this food fight could easily be the catalyst in a subsequent greater and more intricate power and survival struggle to emerge in the weeks to come.

Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama Breaks Down After A Heated Argument With Abhishek Bajaj Over Food

Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama Breaks Down After A Heated Argument With Abhishek Bajaj Over Food
Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama Breaks Down After A Heated Argument With Abhishek Bajaj Over Food
Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama Breaks Down After A Heated Argument With Abhishek Bajaj Over Food
Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama Breaks Down After A Heated Argument With Abhishek Bajaj Over Food

