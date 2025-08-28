LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19 Explodes: Kunickaa Sadanand Clashes With Tanya Mittal Over Gaurav Khanna Drama

Bigg Boss 19 Explodes: Kunickaa Sadanand Clashes With Tanya Mittal Over Gaurav Khanna Drama

Bigg Boss 19 saw major drama as Kunickaa Sadanand lashed out at Tanya Mittal over shocking claims against Gaurav Khanna. The heated confrontation split the housemates, with some backing Tanya’s revelation while others stood firmly by Kunickaa’s defense of Gaurav’s integrity

Bigg Boss 19 drama: Kunickaa vs Tanya (Pc: JioHotstar)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 28, 2025 16:19:07 IST

In a dramatic turn of events within the house of Bigg Boss 19, the veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand has unleashed a scathing indignation on another contestant Tanya Mittal. The altercation erupted after Tanya made a somewhat suggestive and unsubstantiated statement against the actor Gaurav Khanna, a statement that left several house mates and other viewers appalled. Kunicka noted for her no-nonsense approach, did not take long to accuse what she felt was a wicked and unwarranted attack.

Tanya’s ‘Poison’ Game

The manipulation by Tanya Mittal is becoming a masterpiece game because she appears to be intentionally dividing the housemates. The real mother-son relationship between Kunickaa and Gaurav was her recent victim. Tanya asserted that they had a fake relationship to the cameras, a tactic to win sympathy and infuse camera time.

This suggestive implication hit the nail on the head with Kunickaa who has been all pure in her love towards Gaurav, who reminds her of her son.

Kunickaa’s Powerful Counterattack

What then followed was verbal confrontation where the experience and the aggressive nature of Kunickaa Sadanand were put on trial. She herself branded Tanya a dirty player, who made a game out of the air, where none existed. The tone of her voice was emotional and yet stern as Kunickaa insisted on honesty.



Have the guts to say it on my face, play it does not round my back! she replied and put Tanya into the advantage and revealed the gossip to the entire house. The dramatic exchange is a milestone in the season that establishes Kunickaa as a powerful and no-nonsense competitor who values authenticity most.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Drama: Gaurav Khanna Clashes Over Food Shortage, Threatens Nominations – Watch Now

Tags: Bigg Boss 19Gaurav KhannaKunickaa SadanandTanya Mittal

