Bigg Boss 19 Explodes With Drama: House Splits Into Zeishaan Quadri Bullies Vs Kunickaa Sadanand Girl Gang

Bigg Boss 19 takes a dramatic turn as the house splits into three groups—the bullies led by Amaal Mallik and Zeishaan Quadri, the resilient girl gang led by Kunickaa Sadanand, and the silent yet strategic neutrals. Power shifts, alliances, and conflicts make the season more unpredictable than ever

Bigg Boss 19 erupts with bullies, girl gang, and neutrals (Pc: JioHotstar / X )
Bigg Boss 19 erupts with bullies, girl gang, and neutrals (Pc: JioHotstar / X )

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 3, 2025 17:07:11 IST

The Bigg Boss house is a cocoon of human nature, and friendship, enmity are established and destroyed within a few moments. A three-way divide among contestants has already been witnessed in Bigg Boss 19 this season. It is evident that the house is divided into three separate groups: The Bullies, The Girl Gang and The Neutrals. It is because of this split that there has been intense conflict and strange alliances, which have made the game more unpredictable than ever before.

Starting with minor disagreements over food, to argumentation over who should be the captain, the three factions are involved in a never-ending battle, and their conflicting ideas and personalities shape the present content of the house. The gameplay is a credit to the format of the show as sources of power change and equations shift within the blink of an eye, keeping the contestants and the audience in suspense.

The Bully Brigade and Their Tactics

Amaal Mallik and Zeishaan Quadri head the bully brigade that has taken over the house. They are known as the house leadership, and this group includes Baseer Ali, Farhana Bhatt and Nehal Chudasama occasionally Mridul Tiwari. They often form gangs with other opponents and show aggression and intimidation to demonstrate their power. 

Amaal has been observed to make sexist remarks, Farhana has made personal insults and Zeishaan has assumed the role of a commander in chief, losing his temper when his orders are disobeyed.

Their strategies have a definite desire to dictate the narrative and rule the game; they simply do not give in to house rules when they believe they are not on their side. They have always needed to be validated and to have power, and this has rendered them a force to reckon with.

The Girl Gang’s Resilience and The Neutral’s Strategy

A powerful girl gang has cropped up in sharp contrast to the bullies headed by the veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand, as well as by Tanya and Neelam Giri. The victim of the bully gang has channeled all his energy against these three, but they are prepared to resist. The relationship between Tanya and Kunickaa was cemented by the way the former had stood with the latter during a recent captaincy assignment.

This group is a symbol of perseverance and power, and they will not be easily scared. One more group, the neutrals, who include such contestants as Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Pranit More, Nagma Mirajkar and Abhishek Bajaj are playing a less obvious game. Their opinions are there but they lack the power to express them forcefully.

They are now viewed as the underdogs, however, their silent watch and blend tactic with the superior groups. Amaal has even seen their potential, referring to Ashnoor as a smart player and the brains behind this neutral group.

