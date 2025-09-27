LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan Slams Awez Darbar, Amaal Mallik Exposed As ‘Two-Faced’ In Shocking Promo

Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan Slams Awez Darbar, Amaal Mallik Exposed As ‘Two-Faced’ In Shocking Promo

Bigg Boss 19 drama spills onto social media as Gauahar Khan publicly calls out Amaal Mallik’s “two-faced” behavior. She defends Awez Darbar against his verbal attacks and condescending remarks, fueling controversy ahead of Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Calls Out Amaal Mallik, Defends Awez Darbar (Pc: X)
Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Calls Out Amaal Mallik, Defends Awez Darbar (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 27, 2025 13:52:38 IST

The drama, which is exactly Bigg Boss drama, seems to have busted out of the walls of the house and spilled onto social media with an attack of a different nature by former winner Gauahar Khan on contestant Amaal Mallik. The controversy seems to have seen many clips featuring Mallik throwing around aggressive and derogative lines against Awez Darbar and others.

Awez’s sister-in-law, Gauahar Khan, called out the music composer in public as “disgusting” and as someone with a “two-faced” personality who speaks ill behind others’ backs.

Amaal Mallik’s Controversial Conduct

The singer-composer has been embroiled in house controversies time and again. His verbal tirades have included the most personal remarks and swearing against contestants like Pranit More and even Awez Darbar. Most recently, Gauahar took offense to Amaal’s shamelessly boastful claims of having given Awez and his partner, Nagma Mirajkar, professional “business” outside the house, therefore implying that their respect toward him was commercially motivated.

This condescending attitude, further elevated by the plethora of foul words he used and his petty racist comments (like referring to a housemate as ‘zebra’ due to their skin tone), really set Gauahar off, and she demanded an account of his actions. She challenged the ‘big shots’ mentality and stated that privilege is no excuse for malice.

Gauahar Khan Stance: Standing Up for Awez Darbar

Gauahar Khan has been a staunch supporter of Awez Darbar and has often expressed her thoughts regarding the show. She has defended Awez against all sorts of accusations, including alleged cheating by a fellow contestant Baseer Ali in a conversation with Amaal.

Gauahar has also intervened for other housemates she thought were being maltreated by Amaal, such as Kunickaa Sadanand. Gauahar’s strongly worded tweets have created pressure on the makers of the show and the host to address the derogatory tone and arrogance of Amaal Mallik in the imminent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, thus turbocharging the contest of the house into the very public arena of acceptable conduct.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Who Got Evicted This Week, Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, Mridul Tiwari, Or Another Surprise Exit?

Tags: Amaal MallikBigg Boss 19Gauahar Khan

RELATED News

Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Who Got Evicted This Week, Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, Mridul Tiwari, Or Another Surprise Exit?
Not Shahid Kapoor: This Actor Was Imtiaz Ali’s Original Choice For Jab We Met, You’ll Be Surprised To Know
Pink Power Run 2025 in Hyderabad: Miss World Opal Suchata Chuangsri Joins Marathon to Raise Breast Cancer Awareness
Son Of Sardaar 2 OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Ajay Devgn And Mrunal Thakur’s Action-Packed Movie
‘They Call Him OG’ Day 2 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore, Earns Big Surprise

LATEST NEWS

BIG FM Partners with Paralympic Committee of India for IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships
AIBE 20 Exam Notification Out: Direct Link to Check BCI AIBE XX Exam Date, Registration Dates, Process & More
MP CM Yadav distributes free helmets, flags off bike rally to promote road safety in Bhopal
Government negligence leaves Pakistani students stranded in PoGB as academic futures collapse
PM Modi Unveils BSNL’s ‘Swadeshi 4G’, Powering India’s Digital Future
Watch: Durga Maa In Pakistan? Viral Video Shows Navratri Garba-Dandiya Night Celebrations In Karachi
Taylor Swift arrives to attend bestie Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's wedding, deets inside
Cement firms were strategically trying to pocket GST benefit meant for consumers: Yes Securities
"Our boys showed they can chase 200+": Sanath Jayasuriya after India beats Sri Lanka in super over
Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan Slams Awez Darbar, Amaal Mallik Exposed As ‘Two-Faced’ In Shocking Promo
Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan Slams Awez Darbar, Amaal Mallik Exposed As ‘Two-Faced’ In Shocking Promo

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan Slams Awez Darbar, Amaal Mallik Exposed As ‘Two-Faced’ In Shocking Promo

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan Slams Awez Darbar, Amaal Mallik Exposed As ‘Two-Faced’ In Shocking Promo
Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan Slams Awez Darbar, Amaal Mallik Exposed As ‘Two-Faced’ In Shocking Promo
Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan Slams Awez Darbar, Amaal Mallik Exposed As ‘Two-Faced’ In Shocking Promo
Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan Slams Awez Darbar, Amaal Mallik Exposed As ‘Two-Faced’ In Shocking Promo

QUICK LINKS