Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan Slams Awez Darbar, Amaal Mallik Exposed As ‘Two-Faced’ In Shocking Promo

The drama, which is exactly Bigg Boss drama, seems to have busted out of the walls of the house and spilled onto social media with an attack of a different nature by former winner Gauahar Khan on contestant Amaal Mallik. The controversy seems to have seen many clips featuring Mallik throwing around aggressive and derogative lines against Awez Darbar and others.

Awez’s sister-in-law, Gauahar Khan, called out the music composer in public as “disgusting” and as someone with a “two-faced” personality who speaks ill behind others’ backs.

Amaal Mallik’s Controversial Conduct

The singer-composer has been embroiled in house controversies time and again. His verbal tirades have included the most personal remarks and swearing against contestants like Pranit More and even Awez Darbar. Most recently, Gauahar took offense to Amaal’s shamelessly boastful claims of having given Awez and his partner, Nagma Mirajkar, professional “business” outside the house, therefore implying that their respect toward him was commercially motivated.

This condescending attitude, further elevated by the plethora of foul words he used and his petty racist comments (like referring to a housemate as ‘zebra’ due to their skin tone), really set Gauahar off, and she demanded an account of his actions. She challenged the ‘big shots’ mentality and stated that privilege is no excuse for malice.

Gauahar Khan Stance: Standing Up for Awez Darbar

Gauahar Khan has been a staunch supporter of Awez Darbar and has often expressed her thoughts regarding the show. She has defended Awez against all sorts of accusations, including alleged cheating by a fellow contestant Baseer Ali in a conversation with Amaal.

Gauahar has also intervened for other housemates she thought were being maltreated by Amaal, such as Kunickaa Sadanand. Gauahar’s strongly worded tweets have created pressure on the makers of the show and the host to address the derogatory tone and arrogance of Amaal Mallik in the imminent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, thus turbocharging the contest of the house into the very public arena of acceptable conduct.

