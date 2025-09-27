Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Who Got Evicted This Week, Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, Mridul Tiwari, Or Another Surprise Exit?

The latest eviction on Bigg Boss 19 sent a true shockwave through the fan community and within the house itself and proved that having a massive social media following does not guarantee a spot in the finale. After a week of intense nominations, when major contenders like Gaurav Khanna, Mridul Tiwari, Pranit More, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, and Awez Darbar were on the chopping block, it was the very popular content creator, Awez Darbar, who officially got evicted from the show this week.

Sources from within the show had confirmed that Awez had received the lowest public votes, thereby bringing down the curtains on his emotional and sometimes strategic journey in the house rather unexpectedly on the Weekend Ka Vaar stage. His exit also shifts the existing dynamics, as he was a core member of a key alliance.

Bigg Boss Voting Dynamics And Low Score

The basic law of survival inside the Bigg Boss house involves garnering popular support from the audience, but this week, Awez Darbar evidently could not rake in enough votes. Despite the propitious digital exposure, the Awez Darbar on-screen performance did not manage to create an impact on the audiences of general television.

A stateful fact in the elimination context of this week is that Awez had been trailing a lot in several unofficial online voting polls for most of the week, implying that his gameplay often critiqued for being way too dependent on his alliance and lacking visibility outside of it – was just not translating into vital public votes. His eviction is a big warning to the entire lot that this game requires continuous individual presence and not just the presence of a fan base.

Bigg Boss House Power Shift And Aftermath

Awez Darbar’s elimination might cause ripples in the power structure within the house. He was one of their closest anchors in the strategy because of his close proximity with fellow contestants Gaurav Khanna and Ashnoor Kaur as well as the depth of his bond with his now-evicted partner, Nagma Mirajkar. With Awez now essentially gone, Gaurav Khanna and Mridul Tiwari, who are also part of the nominations, would have to reassess their status and possibly forge some new bonds to save themselves.

Within minutes of Awez’s sudden absence, rival groups would target that coveted void to further fuel emotional and strategic drama. The game has suddenly reshuffled among contestants who need to figure out how to survive in a new, unbalanced game. Every move will now be exposed more than it ever will.

