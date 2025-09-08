LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19 Host Salman Khan Gets Tired Of Career Ruining Claims, Says, ‘Aaj Kal Sab Chalta Hai…’

Bigg Boss 19 Host Salman Khan Gets Tired Of Career Ruining Claims, Says, ‘Aaj Kal Sab Chalta Hai…’

Bigg Boss 19 host Salman Khan refutes claims of ruining careers, stating success depends on talent, effort, and God. His candid response has gone viral, clarifying his role as a mentor rather than a career destroyer

Salman Khan denies ruining careers on Bigg Boss 19, calling success a personal journey (Pc: JioHotstar)
Salman Khan denies ruining careers on Bigg Boss 19, calling success a personal journey (Pc: JioHotstar)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 8, 2025 12:50:18 IST

The allegations of career sacking have been simmered in countless years by host Salman Khan on an episode of the Weekend Ka Vaar show on the reality TV show, Bigg Boss 19. The no-holds-barred host made a very strong statement that has since become viral. In reply to a comment made by special guest Shehnaaz Gill praising him because he made so many careers, Salman refuted the accusations of his influence; he said that making careers is in the hands of God.

He proceeded to strongly refute the charges against him in destroying people’s careers, telling us, that Laanchan bhi daala hai ki kitno ke dubaaye hai. Particularly dabaane wale toh mere haath mein hai hi nahi. Lekin aaj kal sab chalta hai na ki career khaa jaayega. Kaunsa career khaaya maine? Par agar khao na toh main apna khud ka career khaa jaunga.. I have also been accused by people of destroying so many careers. It is not even in my power to ruin somebody’s career. It’s a kind of thing to say nowadays, He’ll devour a career. Which career have I eaten? Had I done, I would be spoiling my own career.)

Salman’s Candid Confession on Career Trajectory

The announcement occurs when the personal and professional life of Salman is under severe examination. Although the statements were a direct reaction to a particular claim, they also happened to be a larger commentary on how wobbly the path of a celebrity could be.

Many could relate to Salman when the spoke of his own experience in the career where he confessed to having been complacent at times before coming back to his feet through hard work. This stateful fact gives an idea of his mentality and the manner in which he handles the ups and downs of his long career in the industry.

The “Big Boss Effect” and Its Impact

The allegations on Salman Khan tend to be associated with his interaction as a host in Bigg Boss where he is caught scolding the contestants. Although some of them say it is in the format of the show, some people think that this affects the careers of the participants after the show in a negative way.

But this statement by Salman makes his position clear. He asserts that it is merely his responsibility to create a platform and the final success or failure of a contestant in his or her career is in his or her own talent and effort, which changes the emphasis of supposed power of the host to the responsibility of the individual.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Munawar Faruqui Returns, Roasts Contestants ‘My Uncle Had Scooter, Did No Work’

