Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Munawar Faruqui Returns, Roasts Contestants ‘My Uncle Had Scooter, Did No Work’

The recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 was a welcome change of fortunes with a former champion and popular contestant, Munawar Faruqui, appearing on stage in a whole new avatar. Munawar, who ditched his contestant role in favor of a comic one, together with Kullu and Sahiba Bali added a badly needed dose of laughter into the tense house.

The stand-up comedian was quick to roll out the business and he did so with both barrels blazing, dishing out a no-holds barred roast that brought everyone including the show host Salman Khan to tears. His quick thinking and perceptive humor were fully on display when he impersonated some of the most dramatic contestants of the season in a humorous manner.

Munawar Roasting The Unroastable

The comedic jabs used by Munawar were timed and suited to each housemate and this ability to make jokes in any situation. He jabbed at Pranit More as a jab but made fun out of it by saying that he was there because Pranit had failed at a roast that had been assigned by Bigg Boss.

He continued to make fun of Abhishek, saying jokingly that “his uncle had a scooter that made such a lot of noise, did no work” and taking at Tanya and Nehal, he said that when Tanya spoke “it felt like an aura had been fixed and when Nehal spoke it was like a seizure”.

The jokester did not end there, also mowing on Abhishek, and even coining a new ship name, bahana, to the back-and-forth affair between Baseer Ali and Farhana. These roasts were a masterpiece of light teasing that gave a wonderful contrast to the high-Drama-high-energy of the show.

Munawar Avatar with Unmatched Wit

It was a very welcome surprise when Munawar appeared on the show and his new role as the Roast Master was an obvious fit. His trademark style was to tear apart the house dynamics and he would identify the strangeness of the contestants without being an ill-willed person. Not only did his comeback entertain the audience, but it also taught the housemates a reality check in the most entertaining manner possible.

It was a recollection of the reason why Munawar is a real entertainer, who can take the stage and impress people with his humour and charisma. By coming back as a guest and not a contestant, this was a tactic that enabled him to give a new and unprejudiced point of view, and the Weekend Ka Vaar episode was one of the most memorable of the entire season.



