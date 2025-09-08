Bigg Boss 19 Wild Card Shehbaz Badesha Slams Abhishek Bajaj, Calls Him ‘Dumbest Player’ Ever- Here’s Why!

The Bigg Boss 19 house now has a newcomer, and he is not wasting any time in putting people on their toes. The younger brother to the former Bigg boss star Shehnaaz Gill, known as Wild card contestant Shehbaz Badesha, has made a very dramatic entry and has established his impressions about the housemates rather fast. Shehbaz, in a crude and straightforward remark did not spare fellow contestant Abhishek Bajaj the dumbest of the new season.

This crude judgement has made a wave all around the house to leave contestants and viewers wondering what this new dynamic will spell out to the journey of Abhishek and the game at large. The entrance of Shehbaz with the support of his sister and his image of fun, though a sharp personality, is already becoming a change agent.

Abhishek’s Game Under Scrutiny

The performance of Abhishek Bajaj in Bigg Boss 19 has been a recurrence issue not only to the audience but also in the house itself. His lethargy in performing tasks and what seems to be a lack of interest by him have attracted the wrath of a number of the housemates, amongst them Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama.

They have openly shown their aggravations towards his lighthearted attitude and his propensity to treat things lightly implying that he is not delivering his best. Host Salman Khan even made such issues out on an episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, when he chided Abhishek about not completing the simplest of tasks such as folding his bed.

Shehbaz’s Strategy and First Impressions

The entry of the first wild card, Shehbaz Badesha, has been long awaited. Before joining it, he had contested a close vote with Mridul Tiwari in the premiere and failed to get an entry. As he officially comes in, Shehbaz appears to have a well-thought-out plan: he watches, studies and then attacks with intelligence and sincerity. Although he complimented certain competitors such as Tanya Mittal, he never hesitated to tell his frank opinion about others, nor did he fail to do so with a humorous and lighthearted attitude. The contestant of the BB 19 wild card also awarded the smartest and dumbest player of the reality program with that he said Farhana (Bhatt) is the smartest player. And the dumbest player is the one called Abhishek (Bajaj) though he is playing real. So, he is the dumb yet the best,” he said.

His skill to make critical comments without appearing to be too aggressive is a possible game-changer. He is a wild card, so he is well placed to manipulate the status quo and disrupt the competitive players who have established a comfortable pace. The Bigg Boss house is a game of alliances and relocations, and the entry of Shehbaz Badesha will bring the long-awaited spice to the same game.

Also Read: Shehbaz Badesha May Shake Things Up: Shehnaaz Gill’s Brother Set For Bigg Boss 19 As A Wildcard