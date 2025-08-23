From Sidharth Shukla- Shehnaz Gill to Karan Kundrra- Tejasswi Prakash: 6 Bigg Boss Couples Who Went Viral for Their Love Stories

Bigg Boss Season 19 is all set to premiere on 24 August 2025, and fans are already excited for the drama, controversies, and love stories the show always brings. Over the years, Bigg Boss has given us some super cute and unforgettable love stories that went totally viral inside the house and even outside too. From reel romance to real-life jodi vibes, these Bigg Boss couples grabbed all the limelight with their sizzling chemistry. Fans still can’t stop talking about them! So let’s take a look at the Top 5 Viral Bigg Boss Couples who ruled hearts, made headlines, and proved that love in Bigg Boss house is not just for the cameras.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary

One of the most talked-about love stories was between Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary in Bigg Boss Season 9. Their sweet chemistry and adorable bond inside the house made fans instantly root for them. Prince Narula proposed to her on 14 February 2018 and they got engaged. Later, in 2018, the couple got married and recently welcomed their first child.







K ushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan

Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan’s chemistry is one of the biggest highlights of Bigg Boss Season 7. Fans supported their sizzling chemistry and called #Gaushal by them. While their relationship faced ups and downs after the show and they broke up.





Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill

When it comes to Bigg Boss love stories, nothing comes close to the craze of Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla from Bigg Boss Season 13. Fans loved their cute nok-jhok, Shehnaz’s possessive nature, and Sidharth’s calmness and lovingly called them #SidNaaz. Though Sidharth’s sudden passing left fans heartbroken, their love story still rules in the hearts of Bigg Boss fans.









Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana

In Bigg Boss Season 13, another love story that went viral was that of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. Their love story also created some controversies as Himanshi was engaged at that time but still Asim’s constant support and care won her heart. Though after Bigg Boss the duo broke up due to their personal beliefs.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

One of the most viral love stories of recent seasons came from Bigg Boss 15, of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with each other. They started off as a good friend and later their bond grew into love. Both couples are still dating and often share their adorable pictures on social media.







​Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni

In Bigg Boss 14, the friendship of Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni turned into love. They were both a good friend before entering the house, and even in the house stood next to each other. After the show, both are still seeing each other and continue to give major couple goals.









