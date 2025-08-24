Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: When And Where To Watch Salman Khan-Hosted Reality Show Online

Bigg Boss 19 is back, launching on Sunday, August 24.

Production designer Omung Kumar is handling the house again, so expect some new visual twists and challenges. As for Salman, he’s said he’s still pumped to see what chaos unfolds, apparently, this time, the house will be run by the contestants themselves, which honestly sounds like a recipe for disaster.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 19 premiere?

Salman Khan returns as host, and this season is shaking things up with a big change: episodes will first be available on JioCinema at 9 pm, before airing on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

So, if you’re itching to see the drama before everyone else, JioCinema’s your best bet.

Bigg Boss 19 contestants list

Now, the contestant list. Here’s who’s confirmed to step into the madness this year:

– Gaurav Khanna

– Baseer Ali

– Ashnoor Kaur

– Awez Darbar

– Nagma Mirajkar

– Abhishek Bajaj

– Shehbaz Badesha

– Amaal Mallik

– Pranit More

– Kunickaa Sadanand

– Zeeshan Quadri

– Neelam Giri

– Mridul Tiwari

– Tanya Mittal

– Payal Gamingg

– Vahbbiz Dorabjee

– Dheeraj Dhoopar

– Mike Tyson

With this line-up and Salman Khan steering the ship, expect plenty of fireworks, fights, and, let’s be honest, more than a few viral moments.