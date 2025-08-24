LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: When And Where To Watch Salman Khan-Hosted Reality Show Online

Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: When And Where To Watch Salman Khan-Hosted Reality Show Online

Bigg Boss 19 premieres on August 24, with Salman Khan back as host. Episodes will stream first on JioCinema at 9 pm, then air on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. The season features contestants like Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Zeeshan Quadri and even Mike Tyson.

Salman Khan shared the theme of Bigg Boss 19
Salman Khan shared the theme of Bigg Boss 19

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 24, 2025 01:11:18 IST

Bigg Boss 19 is back, launching on Sunday, August 24.

Production designer Omung Kumar is handling the house again, so expect some new visual twists and challenges. As for Salman, he’s said he’s still pumped to see what chaos unfolds, apparently, this time, the house will be run by the contestants themselves, which honestly sounds like a recipe for disaster.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 19 premiere? 

Salman Khan returns as host, and this season is shaking things up with a big change: episodes will first be available on JioCinema at 9 pm, before airing on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. 

So, if you’re itching to see the drama before everyone else, JioCinema’s your best bet. 

Bigg Boss 19 contestants list

Now, the contestant list. Here’s who’s confirmed to step into the madness this year:

– Gaurav Khanna  
– Baseer Ali  
– Ashnoor Kaur  
– Awez Darbar  
– Nagma Mirajkar  
– Abhishek Bajaj  
– Shehbaz Badesha  
– Amaal Mallik  
– Pranit More  
– Kunickaa Sadanand  
– Zeeshan Quadri  
– Neelam Giri  
– Mridul Tiwari  
– Tanya Mittal  
– Payal Gamingg  
– Vahbbiz Dorabjee  
– Dheeraj Dhoopar  
– Mike Tyson

With this line-up and Salman Khan steering the ship, expect plenty of fireworks, fights, and, let’s be honest, more than a few viral moments. 

Tags: Amaal MallikAwez DarbarBigg Boss 19Gaurav Khannasalman khan

RELATED News

Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle Months After Losing Father To Cancer: Can’t Get Worse Than This
Ashnoor Kaur Spoke To This Former Bigg Boss Contestant Before Entering The Salman Khan-Hosted Show
Bigg Boss 19 Inside House Photos: Salman Khan Unveils Stunning ‘Cabin in the Woods’ Themed House
Sopranos Star Jerry Adler Dies At 96: Broadway Veteran Who Captivated Stage And Screen
Mini Mathur Slams Paparazzo For Zooming on Kajol: ‘She Doesn’t Owe You Eternal Youth’

LATEST NEWS

Will Donald Trump Invite Vladimir Putin For FIFA World Cup 2026? Know What US President Said
Donald Trump To Deploy Troops In Chicago? Democratic Leader Issues Big Statement
Sattva Engineering Construction SME IPO Launches Soon: Here’s What Every Investor NEEDS To Know
Donald Trump Clashes With Maryland Governor Over Crime, Threatens Baltimore Bridge Funding
Current Infraprojects SME IPO Drops On Aug 26: Planning To Invest Or Will Drop Out?
Anlon Healthcare IPO Is Here: Is This Your Ticket To Big Returns?
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemen’s Capital Sanaa After Houthi Missile Attack
Visiting Vietnam Vice President, Nepal PM Oli Hold Talks to Deepen Relations
Vikran Engineering IPO Is Coming: Here’s Why You Might Want To Pay Attention
Inside ICE Expansion: How the US Federal Agency Is Scaling Up and Training New Agents
Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: When And Where To Watch Salman Khan-Hosted Reality Show Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: When And Where To Watch Salman Khan-Hosted Reality Show Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: When And Where To Watch Salman Khan-Hosted Reality Show Online
Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: When And Where To Watch Salman Khan-Hosted Reality Show Online
Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: When And Where To Watch Salman Khan-Hosted Reality Show Online
Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: When And Where To Watch Salman Khan-Hosted Reality Show Online

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?