Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Courtroom Chaos, Wit, Drama, And Shocking Double Eviction Shakes The House

The latest episode of the Bigg Boss 19, Weekend Ka Vaar was a very energetic episode and this is a great contrast to the traditional format. The show was hosted in the absence of Salman Khan by a celebrity panel including the film maker Farah Khan and Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi who attended to showcase their movie Jolly LLB 3. It was a drama, humour and surprises that made the housemates and the viewers remain in suspense.

The best part was the task of Akshay Kumar in “Verdict Room” where he turned the BB house into a court room. He played the role of a judge and resolved controversies between the competitors. This special format not only unearthed some of the dormant conflicts, but it also enabled the contestants to kick-air their grievances in a non threatening and yet entertaining way.

The Courtroom Twist and Saurabh Shukla’s Wit

Akshay Kumar, as Jolly LLB, made an interesting twist in the show. He invited contestants to the Verdict Room where he presented them with their cases. An example is that he was overseeing a case where contestant Tanya was charged with playing the victim card, and her other housemates were the witnesses. This assignment induced a stressful mood, which stimulated certain quarrels and emotional meltdowns. Alongside Akshay was respected actor Saurabh Shukla who contributed his usual dose of wit and charm to the process.

The presence of him was an even more realistic and entertaining experience of the task of the courtroom. The funny jokes and critical remarks of Shukla helped to light the atmosphere in the midst of the drama, and even had the game of Swayamvar when he and Akshay roasted the candidates, which added some comedy into the dramatic episode.

Farah Khan’s Stern Hosting and Double Eviction Shock

The no-nonsense attitude was something that defined the appearance of Farah Khan as a guest host. She was not afraid of educating the contestants on how to act, especially when she gave Nehal a taste of her own medicine by accusing her of using the woman card and Kunika of being disrespectful. Her harsh and straightforward personality and her straightforward arguments with the housemates was the much-needed reality check.

The greatest bombshell of the episode, however, was the announcing of Farah as a double eviction. At the end of a week filled with nominations, two contestants, Natalia and Nagma Mirajkar were sent home. This eviction by Nagma was especially emotional, when Awez Darbar, the boyfriend of Nagma, cried. To the house, the double eviction was a shock and established a new, serious precedent of the competition to come.

