Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19: Why Has Tanya Mittal's Alleged Former Lover Sent A Legal Notice To Show's Controversial Star?

Tanya Mittal’s wild antics on Bigg Boss 19 have sparked trolling, with her ex Balraj Singh calling her “fake” and issuing a legal notice over shared videos. Their rocky past, online battles, and Zoya Khan’s revelations have turned the reality show into one of Bollywood’s hottest controversies.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 9, 2025 18:58:47 IST

Tanya Mittal’s stint on Bigg Boss 19 has been nothing short of a circus. She’s been in the headlines since day one, thanks to her wild claims and over-the-top confidence. 

She’s boasted about living in a house bigger than some luxury hotels and even admitted she wants to outshine Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, looks-wise. Not surprisingly, all this grandstanding has made her a target for online trolls. Her parents have even stepped in, asking the public to back off.

Tanya Mittal’s Former Lover Calls Her ‘Fake’

Then there’s her so-called ex, Balraj Singh. He’s not holding back either. He’s gone as far as calling Tanya “fake” and slapped her with a legal notice.

Apparently, he wants her team to delete a video she posted of them together on social media. Balraj told Times Now that Tanya recorded a podcast with him and took some photos, but later she posted those shots online with a romantic song playing in the background without asking him first.

He says he let it slide at first, but now he’s had enough. He’s made it clear: he doesn’t want his images or videos shared without his consent and has already taken legal steps.

Balraj didn’t stop there. In the same interview, he said he could’ve dragged Tanya through a full-blown defamation case.

He insists she’s out to ruin his name and, if she confronts him after getting out of the Bigg Boss house, he’ll have a few choice words ready for her. For those who missed it, Balraj’s already posted a video online calling Tanya a “fake” on Salman Khan’s show.

Tanya Mittal’s Ex Reveals Why Their Friendship Fizzled Out

Digging up more from the archives, there’s an old clip where Balraj talks about his past with Tanya. He claims their friendship fizzled out because, in his words, she was never satisfied and treated her friends badly—using them to get what she wanted and then tossing them aside.

Adding fuel to the fire, Balraj’s ex-girlfriend, Zoya Khan, recently revealed that Tanya and Balraj were actually together before Tanya joined Bigg Boss 19.

According to Zoya, Balraj couldn’t handle seeing Tanya on the show and has been angling for a spot himself ever since but so far, no luck.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: Who Is Tanya Mittal’s Mother? You Will Be Stunned After Knowing Her Massive Net Worth

Tags: Balraj SinghBigg Boss 19salman khanTanya Mittal

