LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Grand Finale: Who Will Win, Live Streaming Details, When and Where to Watch Online and Offline, Finalists List

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Grand Finale: Who Will Win, Live Streaming Details, When and Where to Watch Online and Offline, Finalists List

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 grand finale will stream live today, featuring top finalists, winner predictions, and complete details on when and where to watch the show online and on television.

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Grand Finale: Who Will Win, Live Streaming Details, When and Where to Watch Online and Offline, Finalists List

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 18, 2026 16:37:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Grand Finale: Who Will Win, Live Streaming Details, When and Where to Watch Online and Offline, Finalists List

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 is coming to its exciting climax today, 18th January 2026, with the grand finale live from 6 PM IST. The six best contestants, Gilli Nata, Rakshitha Shetty, Ashwini Gowda, Dhanush Gowda, Mutant Raghu, and Kavya Shaiva, are in the race for the Rs 50 lakh prize and trophy presented by Kiccha Sudeep.​

You Might Be Interested In

You Might Be Interested In

Live Streaming

  • Offline (TV): Watch Colours Kannada channel starting 6 PM IST, where it is expected to broadcast till midnight with special performances and guest appearances.​
  • Online: Live streaming on JioHotstar (JioCinema) app/website is available with a paid subscription; no free official streams are confirmed. A  VPN is needed for overseas viewers.​

 

Finalists Overview

  • Gilli Nata: Comedian-actor who is leading the polls, is the most liked by the audience and also by Shiva Rajkumar.​
  • Rakshitha Shetty: A very strong candidate, the trend shows she might be the second runner-up.​
  • Ashwini Gowda: A person who is mainly known for his endurance is the one who is predicted to get the highest number of votes.​
  • Dhanush Gowda: He has gone through a lot of difficult tasks and still has made it through by playing smartly.​
  • Mutant Raghu: His aggressive style has resulted in him reaching the finale.​
  • Kavya Shaiva: She is the one who can state her point firmly and is also the one who is not afraid of any arguments.​

 

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Grand Finale Guide

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 ends today, Sunday, January 18, 2026, with a dazzling grand finale at Colours Kannada hosted by Kiccha Sudeep. After 112 days, along with 24 contestants, we are down to six finalists: Gilli Nata, Rakshitha Shetty, Ashwini Gowda, Dhanush Gowda, Mutant Raghu, and Kavya Shaiva. Gilli Nata is now the leader of the polls with great support from fans, over 37 crores of votes and the likes of Shiva Rajkumar endorsing him, thus placing him at the forefront of the fight for the 50 lakh rupees prize. 

 

The great face-off is set to begin at 6 PM IST on Colours Kannada TV and will be streamed simultaneously on JioHotstar for subscribers. Expect to see heartwarming reunions and high-energy performances along with the Kannada celebs who will be on stage till midnight. Viewers in the offline world, get your remote for seamless drama; viewers online, sign in to JioHotstar through the app or website, VPN if you are abroad for access.​

 

Each contender was different; Gilli Nata’s humour gained the approval of the audience, Rakshitha’s game plan was the best, Ashwini’s toughness was the winner, Dhanush’s cleverness got him the title, Raghu’s violence was heard, and Kavya’s daring was noticed. The hashtag “#GilliNataWinner” is one of the top social media trends, but the public vote will decide the winner tonight.

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 4:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Bigg Boss Kannada 12Bigg Boss Kannada finaleBigg Boss Kannada live streamingBigg Boss Kannada winnerfinalists listonline streamingTV telecast detailswhen and where to watch

RELATED News

Mastiii 4 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch, Streaming Platform, Date, Cast and What to Expect

How Rich Is Patralekha? A Look at Rajkummar Rao’s Wife’s Net Worth And Film Earnings, Why Their Movie Paycheques Are Worlds Apart

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Name Their Baby Girl Parvati Paul Rao, What Does It Signify? Check First Glimpse Here

‘India Is My Inspiration, Never Wished to Cause Pain’: AR Rahman Responds to Backlash, Says His Comments Were Misunderstood Over ‘Communal Bias’ Remark

Dhurandhar Actor Akshaye Khanna Makes Tollywood Debut With Telugu Film ‘Mahakali’: What We Know So Far

LATEST NEWS

‘He Plays For Himself,’ India Assistant Coach Takes A Dig At Rohit Sharma, THIS Former Cricketer Hits Back, ‘Reason Why Foreign Coaches Don’t Succeed In India’

What Led To The Massive Chile Wildfire? 20,000 People Rescued As Blaze Inches Closer To The Indura Gas Plant

What Are The Powers And Functions Of A Mumbai Mayor? Everything Explained As Resort Politics Make A Comeback In Mumbai

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Grand Finale: Who Will Win, Live Streaming Details, When and Where to Watch Online and Offline, Finalists List

Who Was Liton Chandra Ghosh? 55‑Year‑Old Hindu Businessman ‘Beaten To Death Over Bananas’ In Bangladesh, Police Detain Three Accused

WATCH: Shan Masood’s Team Fails To Chase 40; 232-Year-Old First-Class Record Broken

Gold and Silver Price Today on 18 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Donald Trump Hits 8 NATO Allies With 10% Tariffs Amid Greenland Dispute: How This Impacts Gold, Silver, Indian Stock Market And EU FTA Discussions | Explained

Nawaz Sharif’s Granddaughter-In-Law Dons Sabyasachi For Her Wedding, Leaves Internet Furious, Here’s What You Need To Know About Controversy Over Bride’s Attire

Pakistan Mall Third-Degree Fire: 6 Dead, Including Firefighter, Over 20 Injured as Blaze Engulfs Karachi’s Gul Plaza

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Grand Finale: Who Will Win, Live Streaming Details, When and Where to Watch Online and Offline, Finalists List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Grand Finale: Who Will Win, Live Streaming Details, When and Where to Watch Online and Offline, Finalists List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Grand Finale: Who Will Win, Live Streaming Details, When and Where to Watch Online and Offline, Finalists List
Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Grand Finale: Who Will Win, Live Streaming Details, When and Where to Watch Online and Offline, Finalists List
Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Grand Finale: Who Will Win, Live Streaming Details, When and Where to Watch Online and Offline, Finalists List
Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Grand Finale: Who Will Win, Live Streaming Details, When and Where to Watch Online and Offline, Finalists List

QUICK LINKS