Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Grand Finale: Who Will Win, Live Streaming Details, When and Where to Watch Online and Offline, Finalists List

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 is coming to its exciting climax today, 18th January 2026, with the grand finale live from 6 PM IST. The six best contestants, Gilli Nata, Rakshitha Shetty, Ashwini Gowda, Dhanush Gowda, Mutant Raghu, and Kavya Shaiva, are in the race for the Rs 50 lakh prize and trophy presented by Kiccha Sudeep.​

Live Streaming

Offline (TV): Watch Colours Kannada channel starting 6 PM IST, where it is expected to broadcast till midnight with special performances and guest appearances.​

Online: Live streaming on JioHotstar (JioCinema) app/website is available with a paid subscription; no free official streams are confirmed. A VPN is needed for overseas viewers.​

Finalists Overview

Gilli Nata: Comedian-actor who is leading the polls, is the most liked by the audience and also by Shiva Rajkumar.​



Rakshitha Shetty: A very strong candidate, the trend shows she might be the second runner-up.​



Ashwini Gowda: A person who is mainly known for his endurance is the one who is predicted to get the highest number of votes.​



Dhanush Gowda: He has gone through a lot of difficult tasks and still has made it through by playing smartly.​



Mutant Raghu: His aggressive style has resulted in him reaching the finale.​



Kavya Shaiva: She is the one who can state her point firmly and is also the one who is not afraid of any arguments.​

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Grand Finale Guide

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 ends today, Sunday, January 18, 2026, with a dazzling grand finale at Colours Kannada hosted by Kiccha Sudeep. After 112 days, along with 24 contestants, we are down to six finalists: Gilli Nata, Rakshitha Shetty, Ashwini Gowda, Dhanush Gowda, Mutant Raghu, and Kavya Shaiva. Gilli Nata is now the leader of the polls with great support from fans, over 37 crores of votes and the likes of Shiva Rajkumar endorsing him, thus placing him at the forefront of the fight for the 50 lakh rupees prize.

The great face-off is set to begin at 6 PM IST on Colours Kannada TV and will be streamed simultaneously on JioHotstar for subscribers. Expect to see heartwarming reunions and high-energy performances along with the Kannada celebs who will be on stage till midnight. Viewers in the offline world, get your remote for seamless drama; viewers online, sign in to JioHotstar through the app or website, VPN if you are abroad for access.​

Each contender was different; Gilli Nata’s humour gained the approval of the audience, Rakshitha’s game plan was the best, Ashwini’s toughness was the winner, Dhanush’s cleverness got him the title, Raghu’s violence was heard, and Kavya’s daring was noticed. The hashtag “#GilliNataWinner” is one of the top social media trends, but the public vote will decide the winner tonight.