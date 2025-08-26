LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss Malayalam Star Jasmin Jaffar Sparks Temple Controversy After Guruvayur Pond Incident

Bigg Boss Malayalam Star Jasmin Jaffar Sparks Temple Controversy After Guruvayur Pond Incident

Former Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Jasmin Jaffar sparked controversy after dipping her feet in Guruvayur temple’s sacred pond. The act violated temple protocols, leading to a formal complaint, purification rituals, and debates on influencer responsibility versus religious sentiment.

Jasmin Jaffar’s Guruvayur temple pond act sparks complaint and controversy (Pc: Pinterest)
Jasmin Jaffar’s Guruvayur temple pond act sparks complaint and controversy (Pc: Pinterest)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 26, 2025 17:18:43 IST

A social media reel shot by a former participant of the Bigg Boss Malayalam show, Jasmin Jaffar has caused a significant uproar as a complaint was filed, and people reacted strongly to the act. In the video shared on her Instagram account, Jaffar was seen dipping her feet in a holy pond of the Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple in Kerala called Rudratheertham.

This was considered to be a major breach of the temple protocols where no one is allowed to film and shoot pictures in the temples nor enter the temples unless they are Hindus. The temple management, the Guruvayur Devaswom, filed an official complaint with the police over a breach of the sanctity of the temple and disrespect to its long-held customs.

Temple Protocol and Legal Ramifications

The incident has highlighted consequences of their violation of the long existing rules and regulation of the temples and their legal consequences. The Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple is a Special Security Zone and a High Court order issues a ban on the videography and photography in the interior parts of the sanctum and the nadapanthal (temple corridor). The Rudratheertham pond became neither a current body of water: it is a sacred land, where aaraattu (bathing ceremony) of god is carried out. Capturing herself on camera and immersing her feet in religious waters, the activities of Jaffar were perceived as an act of stepping on religious turf.



The temple authorities have responded by embarking on a purification marathon to clean the house as a result of the prompting of sanctity. The police have already submitted a statement to the court and are awaiting further instruction to move to further legal action.

Influencer Ignorance vs. Religious Sentiment

The controversy also raised the ongoing issue of social media influencers who, either out of ignorance or in the pursuit of content, can disrespect sacred places simply because they can. Although Jasmin Jaffar has already apologised, saying that she still had no intention to hurt anyone, many traditional believers and cultures say that an apology is not enough and such an attitude towards a sacred place deserves more serious punishment so that nothing like this could happen in the future.

The fact that the temple decided to carry out a purification ritual testifies of the seriousness of the perceived offense.

Also Read: ‘Maine Bheekh Paise Ki Nhi Maangi…’ Bobby Darling Slams Kapil Sharma For Ignoring Her

Tags: Bigg Boss Malayalam newsGuruvayur temple complaintJasmin Jaffar

Bigg Boss Malayalam Star Jasmin Jaffar Sparks Temple Controversy After Guruvayur Pond Incident

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Star Jasmin Jaffar Sparks Temple Controversy After Guruvayur Pond Incident
Bigg Boss Malayalam Star Jasmin Jaffar Sparks Temple Controversy After Guruvayur Pond Incident
Bigg Boss Malayalam Star Jasmin Jaffar Sparks Temple Controversy After Guruvayur Pond Incident
Bigg Boss Malayalam Star Jasmin Jaffar Sparks Temple Controversy After Guruvayur Pond Incident

