Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Shocker: Maryada Manish Evicted, Here’s What He Truly Earned Post-Nagarjuna’s Show

The ninth season of Bigg Boss Telugu, with Nagarjuna playing the role of the host, started airing on September 7, 2025, on Star Maa and JioHotstar and is expected to be full of twists and turns. Maryada Manish got the attention of the right people as soon as he was the first commoner to enter the house. The second week however brought to a sudden end of his voyage as he was evicted. His stay in the house was a short one, but it appears that he has already made a big financial profit out of the short time he has spent in the house.

The different concept of the show that further complicated the show was the unique double concept this season on the show that the commoners were the owners and the celebrities were the tenants. The eviction of Manish on Day 14 was a bitter experience as it signified how uncertain the Bigg Boss show can be but it also led to a new life of Manish, which has proven to be anything but silent.

Post-Eviction Earnings

After his eviction, it has been reported of the amount that Manish was paid to spend 2 weeks in Bigg Boss house. Although his real earnings are shrouded in secrecy, it is common knowledge that he received a lot of money, especially by an ordinary individual.

This is a financial booster of the ability of the show to change lives in a blink of an eye. The risk of being publicly examined may be compensated by the new chances and a large payoff even after a brief appearance, as many contestants consider it worthwhile.

The Aftermath of Eviction

The issue of the eviction of Manish was a burning subject that has stirred a lot of debate with people of the house feeling that he was sent home because of his conflicts with other housemates and the two-sidedness in nomination processes. His leaving the house has resulted in a new career despite the drama on the screen. The former has been making active appearances to media houses to tell his story and shed some light on what is happening in the Bigg Boss house.

This has seen him gain more popularity which has taken the form of interview and collaboration opportunities, and this is a testament to the fact that the real money made out of a show such as a Bigg Boss is not just the weekly allowance, but the future career opportunities presented by this show.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Day 29 Highlights: Amaal Malik Romantic Song For Tanya Mittal, Nehal Chudasama Shocking Secret Room Entry After Eviction