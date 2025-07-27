Home > Entertainment > Billy Joel Says Elton John’s Rehab Remarks Hurt Him: He Thought I Needed Real Rehab

In HBO’s Billy Joel: And So It Goes, Joel opens up about his feud with Elton John over public rehab comments that left him “clobbered.” The music legend also revealed his diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus, forcing him to cancel all 2025 concerts. Both parts of the HBO doc are now streaming.

Published: July 27, 2025 14:55:02 IST

Billy Joel talked about his differences with Elton John. During the newly released second part of HBO’s “Billy Joel: And So It Goes” documentary, Joel revealed how John’s public push for him to enter rehab caused a major rift between the two music superstars, according to the New York Post.

“Elton had made a comment that he thought I needed real rehab,” he said, adding, “He chalked it up to, ‘Oh, he’s a drunk.’ And that really hurt me.”

“I said, wait a minute? Don’t you know me better than that?” Joel continued. “And there was bad blood for a little while. There was a dovetailing of things that happened during that time.”

After John claimed that he and Joel had “so many cancelled tours” because of “illnesses” and “alcoholism,” he suggested that Joel seek real help.

“He’s going to hate me for this, but every time he goes to rehab, they’ve been light,” Elton John said at the time. “I love you, Billy, and this is tough love,” according to the New York Post.

Recalling how he felt after John’s interview was published, Joel said that he was “clobbered” and had hit “rock bottom.”
“I was disillusioned with what I thought it was all supposed to mean,” he said in the second part of the new HBO doc. “It was like all the signs were pointing to me: Enough.”

“And I wrote this letter to the band,” he added. “‘I don’t want to do this anymore. I’m gonna stop’,” according to the New York Post.

Joel previously started rehab in 2005 following what he called an “ultimatum” from his then-wife, Katie Lee.

Joel revealed in the documentary that he didn’t like being compared to Elton John, even if they were close friends and frequent tourmates.

“Why would I wanna work with another well-known piano player’s band?” Joel said this while discussing an incident in which some suggested he use John’s band, according to the New York Post.

“The lack of imagination was staggering,” he added. “And I was already having a critical issue with them comparing me to Elton.”
Recently, Joel has been diagnosed with a brain disorder that has forced the “Stranger” artist to cancel all his concerts through next year.

It is known as normal pressure hydrocephalus, the condition affects one’s hearing, vision and balance.

Joel announced that he was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus in May, and he also revealed that he had to cancel his 2025 tour because his condition was “exacerbated by recent concert performances.”

He also missed the world premiere of “Billy Joel: And So It Goes” when it played at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival in June, according to the New York Post.

Both parts of HBO’s new Billy Joel documentary are now streaming.

(With Inputs From ANI) 

