Home > Entertainment > Blockbusters and Binges: The Most Awaited Bollywood Sequels Are Here

From Panchayat 5 to War 2 and Jolly LLB 3, Bollywood and OTT are set to deliver major sequels packed with drama, action, and comedy. With fan-favourite characters returning and new twists ahead, 2025–26 promises a thrilling ride for movie buffs and binge-watchers alike.

war 2
War 2 is one of the most anticipated releases of 2025 (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 03:45:12 IST

From gripping spy thrillers to courtroom comedies and small-town sagas, Bollywood and OTT platforms are bringing back some of their most beloved franchises. Whether it’s on the big screen or your couch, these upcoming sequels promise intense drama, action, and nostalgia.

Returning OTT Favourites

Panchayat Season 5
After the surprise early release of Season 4 in June 2025, Panchayat will return in 2026 with more of Phulera’s quirks and politics. Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav are set to reprise their roles, as the story dives deeper into rural governance and emotional undercurrents. Expect sharper satire and new local rivalries to unfold in this slow-burn charmer.

The Family Man Season 4
Manoj Bajpayee is back as Srikant Tiwari in November 2025. This time, he faces a new threat played by Jaideep Ahlawat. Expect espionage, family drama, and edge-of-your-seat action, all under the expert direction of Raj & DK.
This season will reportedly delve into cyber warfare and regional politics.

Mirzapur Season 4
The battle for power intensifies in Purvanchal. With Guddu Pandit on the throne and Kaleen Bhaiya lurking, the stage is set for more betrayal and bloodshed. The show is expected to stream by early 2026. New alliances and brutal twists promise to shake up the power dynamics.

Farzi Season 2
Shahid Kapoor returns in Farzi Season 2, with production kicking off in late 2025. The series will continue to explore the underground world of counterfeit currency, targeting a Diwali 2026 release. With higher stakes, the game of deception is only getting darker.

Big Screen Sequels Set for 2025

War 2
Hrithik Roshan teams up with N. T. Rama Rao Jr. for this YRF Spy Universe thriller, releasing August 14, 2025.
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film promises cinematic spectacle on a global scale. The movie also stars Kiara Advani. The first installment was released in 2019 and grossed over Rs 400 crore worldwide.

Jolly LLB 3
Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi clash in court in this legal comedy, now releasing on October 2, 2025. Expect sharp humour, dramatic twists, and a battle of wits in the courtroom. Saurabh Shukla would return as Justice Sunderlal Tripathi. 

Don 3
Ranveer Singh steps into the iconic Don avatar in this reboot directed by Farhan Akhtar, promising high-octane action and intrigue. The reboot aims to expand Don’s global empire with a fresh storyline.

Baaghi 4
Tiger Shroff returns with more action and intensity in Baaghi 4, set to hit screens on September 5. This time, the story takes a darker, more personal turn with emotional depth.

Don 3Hrithik RoshanJolly LLB 3War 2

