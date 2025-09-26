Bobby Deol Opens Up: Alcoholism Made Him Scary To Family, Sober Over A Year Now

In a powerful moment of unguarded vulnerability that touched the hearts of many of his fans, Bollywood star Bobby Deol has recently addressed the public on his alcohol-related problems during one of the lowest points in his life. The actor further confessed how low times in his career led him into self-pity, and more importantly, heavy drinking- which he so openly referred to as a time in which he felt like he was really “drowning”.

This struggle wasn’t a lone affair; it went up to his home, where the startling admission came to light that even his own family would feel a sense of fear after he had been drinking.

Family’s Distress: The Emotional Toll

The actor spoke about the terrible emotional price that his addiction exacted, seeing the heavy sadness and concern in the eyes of his wife and children. They too, in a way, had their share of pain, and the young son pathetically wondered why his father was still at home while his mother went to work. It came as a wrenching realization and must have been quite a necessary one.

The agony of constantly worrying and silently encouraging him when his family could do nothing but mouth the words played havoc on the Deol household. The final and most important push was the desire to inspire his children like his father Dharmendra inspired him.

Sobriety’s New Dawn: A Personal Victory

Bobby Deol has proudly announced a major landmark in his life: having staved off alcohol for over a year. This hard-wrought sobriety is like a fantastic turnaround, testing the internal strength he mustered to “swim out” of a self-destructive phase. His journey eloquently speaks of one profound truth: While support systems are very important, it is from within that the ultimate switch for recovery must be flipped.

The actor is on a roll at the moment, as his career is soaring to new heights, especially with his part in Animal. He has converted his earlier mistake into a powerful lesson emphasizing that it is less productive to dwell in regret than to learn it and move ahead with self-belief. His own tale really is a tribute to personal resolve, the kind of resolve that can power one through addiction and back into his life and dignity.

