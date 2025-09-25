LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Aamir Khan’s Partner Gauri Spratt Slams Paparazzi Chasing Her On Road – Sparks Viral Moment!

Aamir Khan’s Partner Gauri Spratt Slams Paparazzi Chasing Her On Road – Sparks Viral Moment!

Gauri Khan, Aamir Khan’s partner, confronted paparazzi following her on a Mumbai Road. Irritated, she demanded privacy, highlighting the growing tension between celebrity life and media intrusion, sparking discussions about respecting personal space even for public figures.

Gauri Khan Snaps at Paparazzi, Demands Privacy During Road Walk (Pc: Instagram/X)
Gauri Khan Snaps at Paparazzi, Demands Privacy During Road Walk (Pc: Instagram/X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 25, 2025 13:33:59 IST

The intrusion of the media continues to grow, and with that comes a growing pushback against the constant glare of celebrity photography. Aamir Khan’s partner Gauri Spratt recently took to task paparazzi in Mumbai, clearly expressing her displeasure at having been followed while she was out and about on what she regarded as a private outing.

In the video, a clearly irritated Gauri is said to have asked the photographers, “Aree leave me alone naa, I am just going for a walk.” The insistence on her right to some peace has revved up a new discourse about the thin line separating public curiosity and the right of a person to an otherwise life back to normal, un-hounded, un-watched.



Invasion of Privacy

This latest scuffle takes one back to the unending paparazzi photography where “getting the shot” becomes bigger than the threshold of personal space. One’s life gets completely wooed into the hustle-bustle of a media life by merely dating a super-celebrity, as in the case of Gauri Spratt, who is not a major cast member in films.

This spontaneous indoor activity, where the pair apparently conducts their lives freely and independently, intimated the paparazzi’s hunting activity that went behind public events into sourced private moments of hers. Her quick retort is thought to be by many a justified answer to the privacy violations understood by dating a megastar like Aamir Khan.

Paparazzi Culture

The public eye-and media-inquisitive aftermath of Aamir Khan ‘s announcements earlier this year regarding Gauri Spratt as his partner has left her public persona completely transformed. Gauri has known Aamir for about two and half decades, and she works very much in the realm of production; she has always been the quiet type.

Her discomfort with the flashbulbs can be seen in the recent video, showcasing the immense pressure and stress clubbed with the prevalent paparazzi culture. This incident highlights the celebrity side of any relationship that fills the news cycles; of players within it, a certain minimum level of courtesy and respect ought to be extended as they wish for commonness, even while going out on a simple road walk.

Also Read: Abhinav Kashyap Says Salman Khan Is Doing Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Chamchagiri,’ Recalls His Brother Was Never Fired From Tere Naam

Tags: aamir khangauri khan

RELATED News

Kareena Kapoor Khan Teases Fans With First Look Of Her 68th Film ‘Daayra’ Directed By Meghna Gulzar
Akhanda 2 Release Date Revealed: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Action-Packed Film Set To Thrill Fans Soon
Watch: ‘Chup Chap Se Baithi Reh’, Noida Uber Driver Threatens Women With Pipe In Viral Instagram Video, Arrested
Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar Film Nears Rs 70 Crore, Festive Boost Ahead?
Cardi B’s $13K Diamond Butt Piercing Went Down the Toilet, Here’s Why She Didn’t Even Feel It

LATEST NEWS

Aamir Khan’s Partner Gauri Spratt Slams Paparazzi Chasing Her On Road – Sparks Viral Moment!
Maharashtra NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Allotment Result OUT for MBBS, BDS, Check Last Date of Reporting | Direct Link to Download
BSF opens India's 1st drone warfare school in Tekanpur to meet evolving border threats post Op Sindoor
Pakistan's failure to protect transgender citizens sparks outrage after brutal killings
'Sholay' restored-version with original ending set to premiere at Indian Film Festival of Sydney
India vs West Indies Test Series 2025 Squad: Ajit Agarkar Announces India’s Test Squad for West Indies, Shubman Gill Named Captain and Ravindra Jadeja Vice-Captain!
Car Fire Inside Coastal Road Tunnel Disrupts Traffic In Mumbai
Nayara Energy and Akshaya Patra Redefine School Nutrition with a Landmark Kitchen in Kanpur
Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Allotment Result OUT for MBBS, BDS, Check Last Date of Reporting | Direct Link to Download
Q2 Karnataka Men's T20 for the Blind 2025: Points table shaken after action
Aamir Khan’s Partner Gauri Spratt Slams Paparazzi Chasing Her On Road – Sparks Viral Moment!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Aamir Khan’s Partner Gauri Spratt Slams Paparazzi Chasing Her On Road – Sparks Viral Moment!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Aamir Khan’s Partner Gauri Spratt Slams Paparazzi Chasing Her On Road – Sparks Viral Moment!
Aamir Khan’s Partner Gauri Spratt Slams Paparazzi Chasing Her On Road – Sparks Viral Moment!
Aamir Khan’s Partner Gauri Spratt Slams Paparazzi Chasing Her On Road – Sparks Viral Moment!
Aamir Khan’s Partner Gauri Spratt Slams Paparazzi Chasing Her On Road – Sparks Viral Moment!

QUICK LINKS