Aamir Khan’s Partner Gauri Spratt Slams Paparazzi Chasing Her On Road – Sparks Viral Moment!

The intrusion of the media continues to grow, and with that comes a growing pushback against the constant glare of celebrity photography. Aamir Khan’s partner Gauri Spratt recently took to task paparazzi in Mumbai, clearly expressing her displeasure at having been followed while she was out and about on what she regarded as a private outing.

In the video, a clearly irritated Gauri is said to have asked the photographers, “Aree leave me alone naa, I am just going for a walk.” The insistence on her right to some peace has revved up a new discourse about the thin line separating public curiosity and the right of a person to an otherwise life back to normal, un-hounded, un-watched.







Invasion of Privacy

This latest scuffle takes one back to the unending paparazzi photography where “getting the shot” becomes bigger than the threshold of personal space. One’s life gets completely wooed into the hustle-bustle of a media life by merely dating a super-celebrity, as in the case of Gauri Spratt, who is not a major cast member in films.

This spontaneous indoor activity, where the pair apparently conducts their lives freely and independently, intimated the paparazzi’s hunting activity that went behind public events into sourced private moments of hers. Her quick retort is thought to be by many a justified answer to the privacy violations understood by dating a megastar like Aamir Khan.

Paparazzi Culture

The public eye-and media-inquisitive aftermath of Aamir Khan ‘s announcements earlier this year regarding Gauri Spratt as his partner has left her public persona completely transformed. Gauri has known Aamir for about two and half decades, and she works very much in the realm of production; she has always been the quiet type.

Her discomfort with the flashbulbs can be seen in the recent video, showcasing the immense pressure and stress clubbed with the prevalent paparazzi culture. This incident highlights the celebrity side of any relationship that fills the news cycles; of players within it, a certain minimum level of courtesy and respect ought to be extended as they wish for commonness, even while going out on a simple road walk.

