Abhinav Kashyap Says Salman Khan Is Doing Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Chamchagiri,’ Recalls His Brother Was Never Fired From Tere Naam

Kashyap brothers, Abhinav being the filmmaker in question, has shed light on an incident concerning director Anurag Kashyap and the mega-star Salman Khan some years back. According to Abhinav, Anurag was not “kicked out”, as one He is of the view that it was Anurag’s decision to walk out.

This theory challenged the long-standing assumption that Anurag was kicked out after an ugly creative spat with Salman Khan over the look of the character. According to Abhinav, the issue runs deeper and talks about a culture of what he termed “sucking up” to a superstar, something Anurag was reluctant to do.

Anurag Kashyap and Tere Naam Controversy

It is a well-trod tale that Anurag Kashyap was one of the initial signatories as the writer and director of Tere Naam but was removed from the project after he insisted Salman Khan grow chest hair to fit Radhe Mohan’s character of a rustic small-town boy. This demand is said to have irked the producers and Salman himself, leading to a swift exit for Anurag and a replacement by Satish Kaushik.

Of late, however, Abhinav Kashyap’s accusations suggest an entirely different scenario, that the dispute was in fact about creative liberties and professional respect, and not so much about the little detail of an actor’s appearance. He implies that Anurag’s quitting was a matter of principle, a protest against what he perceived as a toxic power dynamic within the industry.

Abhinav Kashyap’s Accusations Against Salman Khan

The current statements of Abhinav Kashyap are all part of an extended, ongoing battle with Salman Khan and his family. The dispute arose from Abhinav’s refusal to direct the sequel to his huge hit Dabangg with Salman. Abhinav has repeatedly accused the Khans of sabotaging his career and creating a hostile environment. He alleges that Salman’s family controls the industry and that they use their power to put down people whom they perceive as not conforming to their demands.

Abhinav’s latest comments regarding Tere Naam lend credence to his accusations that the Khans maintain this uninterrupted pattern in which they begin to perceive total control over creative projects and professional relationships. Such accusations evoke the picture of an industry wherein the vision of a director can be altered for the whims of a star, and a grave price for the star’s displeasure is paid by anyone taking a stand against the strong.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan Reacts: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Faces Off Against Rishabh Shetty’s ‘Kantara – Darr Nahi Lagta?’