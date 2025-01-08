Home
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Bollywood Actor Varun Dhawan Acquires Two Luxury Mumbai Apartments Of ₹86.92 Crore With Family In Mumbai

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan acquires two premium Juhu apartments worth ₹86.92 crore, showcasing his growing real estate portfolio.

Bollywood Actor Varun Dhawan Acquires Two Luxury Mumbai Apartments Of ₹86.92 Crore With Family In Mumbai

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has made a significant real estate investment by purchasing two luxury apartments in Mumbai’s upscale Juhu locality. The combined value of these acquisitions is a staggering ₹86.92 crore. Dhawan has bought these properties within the same premium residential project, Twenty by D’DECOR, known for its state-of-the-art amenities and prime location. One apartment has been purchased jointly with his mother, Karuna David Dhawan, while the other has been bought with his wife, Natasha Dalal.

The first property, located on the 6th floor, was purchased with his mother for ₹42.40 crore. This spacious apartment features a carpet area of 429.06 square meters (4,617 square feet) and a built-up area of 471.96 square meters (5,069 square feet). The amenities include four car parking spaces, a staff quarter spanning 8.13 square meters (87.5 square feet), and two basement storage units, each measuring 2.31 square meters (24.9 square feet). For this transaction, a stamp duty of ₹2.54 crore was paid, along with a registration fee of ₹30,000.

The second property, located on the 7th floor, was acquired with Natasha Dalal for ₹44.52 crore. Slightly larger, this apartment has a carpet area of 474.92 square meters (5,112 square feet) and a built-up area of 522.41 square meters (5,624 square feet). It offers the same amenities as the first property, including parking for four vehicles, a staff quarter, and two basement storage units. A stamp duty of ₹2.67 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000 were paid for this acquisition.

Juhu, renowned for its serene beaches, celebrity homes, and vibrant lifestyle, is one of Mumbai’s most desirable locations. The residential project Twenty by D’DECOR, where Dhawan’s new homes are located, features 3BHK and 4BHK apartments designed for luxurious living. Its proximity to entertainment hubs and high-end amenities makes it a top choice for the city’s elite.

Varun Dhawan has consistently been one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars, with acclaimed performances in films like Badlapur (2015), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), and Bhediya (2022). Over the years, he has won accolades for his acting skills, including the International Indian Film Academy Awards for Best Performance in a Comic Role. His recent foray into premium real estate not only highlights his financial acumen but also reflects his dedication to providing a comfortable and luxurious lifestyle for his family.

Both transactions were registered in January 2025 with the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), cementing Dhawan’s position as a prominent name in Bollywood and an investor in high-end properties.

