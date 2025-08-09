LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Boney Kapoor's St Tropez Throwback Post With Sridevi, Fans Got Emotional, 'Two Ice Creams, Shared Smiles'

Boney Kapoor's St Tropez Throwback Post With Sridevi, Fans Got Emotional, 'Two Ice Creams, Shared Smiles'

In an Instagram post, Boney Kapoor swipes back to the good old days with his late wife, Sridevi. As they share ice cream together in St. Tropez, hearts are melting! This picture being posted few days before Sridevi's birth on August 13, fans have gone nostalgic!

Boney Kapoor’s Ice Cream Throwback with Sridevi
Boney Kapoor’s Ice Cream Throwback with Sridevi

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 9, 2025 11:47:12 IST

Instagram is buzzed with nostalgia and mixed emotions as Boney Kapoor posted a throwback picture with his late wife Sridevi, ahead of the superstar’s birthday. The post was shared on August 9 from their St Tropez in 2012. This emotional post erupted the comment section with love and comments, Boney and Sridevi sharing an ice cream surely melted the hearts of the fans.

Sridevi and Boney’s Sweet Experience Immortalised

Captioned “Summer Time in south of France (St Tropez) 2012,” the throwback photo shows Boney and Sridevi gazing at each other affectionately, oxytocin in hand. This candid moment from their French Riviera vacation depicts their very strong bond.

 Fans dashed to Instagram send red heart emojis with comments like, “A simple moment frozen in time-two ice creams, shared smiles, and a love that lives on.” With commentary on the post bringing out memories of Sridevi’s charm, it touches a deep chord as her 62nd birth anniversary approaches.

Sridevi: A Name that Tormented Life in Indian Cinema

Sridevi stands iconic among actresses in the film industry in India. Memory of her will linger in films like Chandni, Sadma, and English Vinglish. She entered the film world at the tender age of four and very soon became a pan-Indian superstar, she was truly an icon.

Sridevi’s sudden demise in 2018 by accidental drowning has fans and family still in deep shock and pain. This ice-cream photograph is yet another frequent throwback shared by Boney for all her fans, reminding them of Sridevi’s grace and charm.

Family Tributes and Janhvi’s Rising Star

Another round of emotional tributes, with Boney beside daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Earlier, a throwback picture posted by Khushi on Sridevi’s 60th birth anniversary features the revered actress with a young Janhvi and Khushi.

Meanwhile, Janhvi has stepped into her mother’s shoes as an actress in Bollywood. The actress will star alongside Siddharth Malhotra in the romantic film Param Sundari, due for release on August 29. Keeping her mother’s legacy alive, Janhvi is in headlines with her song, Bheegi Saree.

Boney’s heartfelt tribute soulfully maintains Sridevi within spirit,  amalgamating personal reminiscence with her cinematic legacy, while fans await with excitement the anniversary celebrations.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor And Sidharth Malhotra Set Screens On Fire With Their Rainy Romance In 'Bheegi Saree', Fans Can't Get Enough!

Tags: BollywoodBoney Kapoorjanhvi kapoorsridevi

Boney Kapoor’s St Tropez Throwback Post With Sridevi, Fans Got Emotional, ‘Two Ice Creams, Shared Smiles’

