LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Janhvi Kapoor And Sidharth Malhotra Set Screens On Fire With Their Rainy Romance In ‘Bheegi Saree’, Fans Can’t Get Enough!

Janhvi Kapoor And Sidharth Malhotra Set Screens On Fire With Their Rainy Romance In ‘Bheegi Saree’, Fans Can’t Get Enough!

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's rain song Bheegi Saree from Param Sundari is winning hearts with its sizzling chemistry, emotional depth, and bold visuals. A modern take on classic Bollywood rain romance, the song is now trending across fans and critics alike.

Bheegi Saree: Janhvi & Sidharth’s rain romance steals the spotlight!
Bheegi Saree: Janhvi & Sidharth’s rain romance steals the spotlight!

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 8, 2025 15:55:14 IST

The new song of the movie param sundari, bheegi saree, is revving up the screen with interwining sizzling chemistry of Janhvi kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in the rain. This is one of the scenes making the scene of the town and fans and critics are appreciating the intensity and passion of the duo.

The song is a contemporary adaptation of the traditional rain romance; however, it is a feast to the eyes, as it reflects an ideal mix of eroticism and emotions. It is not only that it rains and the clothes used are glamorous since it is a great story of unstated sexual attraction and vibrant eroticism between the two characters. Janhvi can pack a head rush with her tantalizing faces and Sidharth is a stare that is too hot to handle.

Rainy Romance: The ‘Bheegi Saree’ Appeal

The project of the Bheegi Saree is decades old in the Indian cinema as a representation of vulnerability and raw sensuality. The version of Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra is also a very modern interpretation of this classic trope. The close and intimate encounter of the characters is shot with an aesthetic that is not only artistic but the provoking one. The choreography is soft, smooth with the actors being able to portray different feelings using their body language.

This is not merely a dancing sequence, but a well shot segment in itself and depicts another story of its own and hence the reason why the song being the Bheegi Saree is essentially the beginning of their romance in the movie. The very selection of style, a very sensitive saree, wrapping around the body of Janhvi, and a very chiseled, pared-down physique of Sidharth make the look very attractive as well.

On-Screen Chemistry: Janhvi & Sidharth’s Magic

A romantic song can be broken or made with chemistry between the two main actors, and that is something Janhvi and Sidharth possess in droves. Their on-screen couple in Param Sundari is unexpected and their chemistry is both natural and tensed as their romance is believable. Their rhythm in the sequence of the song Bheegi Saree is excellent, and all looks feel very natural; each touch, each look, and each moment of their closeness are perfect.



They do not only share chemistry on a physical level but on an emotional level as well, which connects to the viewer. This is one of the songs which serves as an evidence of their acting skills and capacity to ensure magic between them.

The popularity of the song can be a witness of the fact that people are enjoying this new pair, and the electrifying manner they performed in the pouring rains was a key highlight that people will recall for many years to come. It is a movie scene which makes Param Sundari even better and leaves Janhvi and Sidharth a potent new duo on-screen.

Also Read: Five Must-Watch Courtroom Dramas You Should See Before Watching The Upcoming Movie ‘Court Kacheri’

Tags: janhvi kapoorParam Sundari movieSidharth Malhotra

RELATED News

Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes
Is Timothee Chalamet Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Life After Two Years? Breakup Hints Gone Viral!
Chanel Store That Denied Jennifer Lopez Has A History Of Rude Service Sparking Outrage
Salman Khan And Sooraj Barjatya Reunite: Is Bollywood About To Witness Their Biggest Comeback Yet?
Kannada Star Dhruva Sarja Accused Of Rs 9.58 Crore Fraud, Legal Battle With Director Raghvendra Hegde

LATEST NEWS

Project Mann: Mental Health Support Provided To Over 75,000 Personnel By CISF’s Project
‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
This European Nation Sees Sharp Rise In Afghan Women Asylum Seekers Amid Taliban Repression
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
EC Delists 334 Unrecognised Political Parties
US Military Planning To Fire Missiles At Elon Musk’s Cybertrucks? Know Why
Delhi Rain: Seven Killed In Wall Collapse Including Two Children
Kannada Star Dhruva Sarja Accused Of Rs 9.58 Crore Fraud, Legal Battle With Director Raghvendra Hegde
What Happens When You Drink Beetroot Juice Every Morning for a Month?
Janhvi Kapoor And Sidharth Malhotra Set Screens On Fire With Their Rainy Romance In ‘Bheegi Saree’, Fans Can’t Get Enough!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Janhvi Kapoor And Sidharth Malhotra Set Screens On Fire With Their Rainy Romance In ‘Bheegi Saree’, Fans Can’t Get Enough!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Janhvi Kapoor And Sidharth Malhotra Set Screens On Fire With Their Rainy Romance In ‘Bheegi Saree’, Fans Can’t Get Enough!
Janhvi Kapoor And Sidharth Malhotra Set Screens On Fire With Their Rainy Romance In ‘Bheegi Saree’, Fans Can’t Get Enough!
Janhvi Kapoor And Sidharth Malhotra Set Screens On Fire With Their Rainy Romance In ‘Bheegi Saree’, Fans Can’t Get Enough!
Janhvi Kapoor And Sidharth Malhotra Set Screens On Fire With Their Rainy Romance In ‘Bheegi Saree’, Fans Can’t Get Enough!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?