Five Must-Watch Courtroom Dramas You Should See Before Watching The Upcoming Movie ‘Court Kacheri’

With the suspense building up for the OTT release of the new Indian legal drama “Court Kacheri,” the best time to indulge in some of the most engaging courtroom dramas streaming right now is now. These movies and shows transcend the easy good-vs-evil tale, delving into the all-too-real nuances of the legal process, the ethical ambiguities of justice, and the indelible human tales at their heart.

From gritty, fact-generating stories to biting, clever legal procedurals, these five picks will get you ready for the high-stakes legal wars ahead in the next series.

Riveting Legal Battles and Ethical Dilemmas

The most recent of these is the award-winning “Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.” The highly talented Manoj Bajpayee stars in this very intense drama, which is inspired by a true account of a sessions court lawyer taking on a mighty godman in a sensational rape case. The finest part of the film is that it shows the legal system in a realistic light through a David versus Goliath kind of theme.

Viewers who love more complex, stylized narrative will appreciate “The Trial.” The series, a remake of “The Good Wife,” is about housewife Kajol who is returned to reality after her husband’s public embarrassment. It is an interesting looking-at of a woman’s battle for her family and herself amidst corruption and media barrage.

Unconventional Courtroom Tactics and Social Observation

Criminal Justice’ is one of the series that, nay-the list would not be complete without it. In this multi-season series, Pankaj Tripathi plays Madhav Mishra, an astute and sharp lawyer. Each season revolves around a single case, a deviously woven tale that exposes the biases and shortcomings of the justice delivery system through the eyes of an underdog lawyer. To round off some legal suspense with humor is “Maamla Legal Hai,” which can be a fairly interesting series.

It takes a parody position and offers a light-hearted, though cunning, perception of the stupidity and irrationality involved in judicial procedures in India, mainly on a district court level. In the end, for a cool and tear-jerking movie, “Jai Bhim” stands out completely. This Tamil film draws inspiration from real-life events and controversially relates caste discrimination and police abuses while making a very powerful argument for voicing the cause of the voiceless.



