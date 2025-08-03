Get Ready For Paramount’s Landman Season 2! When And Where To Watch? The Guide Is Here

Prepare to get back into the grittiness and oil field scenery of West Texas! Paramount+ confirmed that the much-awaited hit series from Taylor Sheridan, Landman Season 2, will premiere on November 17, 2025, and it promises even higher stakes action, more family drama, and power plays. Check out the details on what’s coming!

Release Date: Save the Date for November 2025

On November 17, 2025, Landman Season 2 premieres on Paramount+, where all episodes will be streamed weekly. Production began in April 2025 in Fort Worth and Midland-Odessa, Texas, and is all set to complete efficiently for a polished second run.

The strategy is to have this fall release capitalize on holiday viewing, with Landman being among the most watched dramas. Expect 10 episodes of 45-60 minutes each, loaded with Sheridan's touch.

Sam Elliott Joins the Rig

Billy Bob Thornton reprises his role as crisis manager Tommy Norris-accompanied by Demi Moore, who portrays Cami Miller, whose role in M-Tex Oil’s future takes a bigger step into the light.

Returning for the cast are Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, and Paulina Chávez, with Andy Garcia elevating the stakes as cartel boss Galino. The headline news here? Adding Sam Elliott as a regular to the cast, bringing his cowboy graveness to the oil fields, although his role remains a mystery for the time being. New recurring players include Guy Burnet, Miriam Silverman, and Stefania Spampinato as Galino’s wife, igniting exciting sparks in the drama.

What’s The Plot? Explosive Heat in the Oil Patch

Picking up from the explosive Season 1 finale, Season 2 draws with Tommy at the head of M-Tex Oil as the company battles lawsuits, competing cartels, and family controversies. Expect deeper dives into oil industry power struggles, arguments over environmental issues, and Tommy’s complicated relations with Galino.

The expanded role for Cami will shake up the boardroom; meanwhile, new players will stir the pot. Sheridan’s storytelling defines raw emotion, political intrigues, and gritty realities, founded on the Boomtown podcast. Be there when the drama hits this November!

