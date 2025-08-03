Margot Robbie’s Next Big Role? Barbie Star To Team Up With Tim Burton For ‘Attack Of The Fifty Foot Woman’ Remake

Margot Robbie is gearing up to lead a production for Tim Burton in a Warner Bros. reworking of the 1958 sci-fi pantheon Attack of the Fifty-Foot Woman. Fans are buzzing to no end, as this promises modern boldness for a cult favorite between the quirky mind of Burton and the star power of Robbie.

Margot Robbie and Tim Burton: Super Pair of Talent

Margot Robbie, fresh from writing billion-dollar history with Barbie in her most recent box office success, was eyeing the role of Nancy Archer-an heiress who becomes a giantess after encountering an alien. LuckyChap, her production company, has entered into talks to produce with Burton, Andrew Mittman, and Tommy Harper.

She will also be reunited with Warner Bros., the studio that houses Barbie – Robbie’s film that marks as big as ever for the studio. Burton rides at sometimes high from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s global haul of $452 million, bringing with him what would appear to be signature gothic whimsy and placing the match in celibate heaven.

Burton Reinventing a Cult Film

The first Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman was a cute B-movie about a woman who was very scorned; after a UFO encounter, she grows to be really tall and gets her revenge on her cheating husband. Burton’s remake was initially scripted by Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl), who left due to scheduling conflicts.

The reported premise of the film is that she aims to modernize the tale while preserving some of the campiness. Knowing how Robbie likes to throw her weight about when it comes to demanding and empowered roles, like Barbie and The Wolf of Wall Street, one would expect a very nuanced Nancy with the balance of some vulnerability and lots of vengeance. A search for a new writer is underway to polish the script, with Robbie’s casting contingent upon its final version.

Fan Buzz and Future Prospects

Robbie’s announcement cast quite a spell with listeners on social media that declared it “perfect” and complete with wisecracks about her “towering” presence since Barbie’s iconic giant scene. While Burton has other ongoing projects, like Wednesday Season 3, and Robbie is reading for Wuthering Heights, this film definitely has potential to change the course of the sci-fi genre.

There’s no confirmed start date for production, but excitement is high for this larger-than-life collaboration that mixes retro kitsch with that modern flair.

