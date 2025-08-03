Home > Entertainment > Margot Robbie’s Next Big Role? Barbie Star To Team Up With Tim Burton For ‘Attack Of The Fifty Foot Woman’ Remake

Margot Robbie’s Next Big Role? Barbie Star To Team Up With Tim Burton For ‘Attack Of The Fifty Foot Woman’ Remake

Attention! Margot Robbie's in talks to star in Tim Burton's remake of Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman. Will she give birth to an intense version of giant-sized Nancy Archer? With Burton's quirky genius and the secretive scenario in play, Hollywood is abuzz with whispers!

Margot Robbie Eyes Starring Role in Burton’s Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman
Margot Robbie Eyes Starring Role in Burton’s Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 3, 2025 01:59:10 IST

Margot Robbie is gearing up to lead a production for Tim Burton in a Warner Bros. reworking of the 1958 sci-fi pantheon Attack of the Fifty-Foot Woman. Fans are buzzing to no end, as this promises modern boldness for a cult favorite between the quirky mind of Burton and the star power of Robbie.

Margot Robbie and Tim Burton: Super Pair of Talent

Margot Robbie, fresh from writing billion-dollar history with Barbie in her most recent box office success, was eyeing the role of Nancy Archer-an heiress who becomes a giantess after encountering an alien. LuckyChap, her production company, has entered into talks to produce with Burton, Andrew Mittman, and Tommy Harper.

 She will also be reunited with Warner Bros., the studio that houses Barbie – Robbie’s film that marks as big as ever for the studio. Burton rides at sometimes high from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s global haul of $452 million, bringing with him what would appear to be signature gothic whimsy and placing the match in celibate heaven.

Burton Reinventing a Cult Film

The first Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman was a cute B-movie about a woman who was very scorned; after a UFO encounter, she grows to be really tall and gets her revenge on her cheating husband. Burton’s remake was initially scripted by Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl), who left due to scheduling conflicts.

The reported premise of the film is that she aims to modernize the tale while preserving some of the campiness. Knowing how Robbie likes to throw her weight about when it comes to demanding and empowered roles, like Barbie and The Wolf of Wall Street, one would expect a very nuanced Nancy with the balance of some vulnerability and lots of vengeance. A search for a new writer is underway to polish the script, with Robbie’s casting contingent upon its final version.

Fan Buzz and Future Prospects

Robbie’s announcement cast quite a spell with listeners on social media that declared it “perfect” and complete with wisecracks about her “towering” presence since Barbie’s iconic giant scene. While Burton has other ongoing projects, like Wednesday Season 3, and Robbie is reading for Wuthering Heights, this film definitely has potential to change the course of the sci-fi genre.

There’s no confirmed start date for production, but excitement is high for this larger-than-life collaboration that mixes retro kitsch with that modern flair.

Also Read: Tom Holland Drops A Big Hint On James Bond Role As He Gears Up For New Spider-Man Movie

RELATED News

Akon’s India Tour 2025: Dates, Cities & Ticket Details, Here’s The Guide!
Is Priyanka Chopra Making Her Bollywood Comeback With Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Here’s What We Know About Her Reunion On Love And War
Watch! President Donald Trump On Pardoning Diddy, American Rapper’s ‘Terrible Statements’ Heats Up Drama
Kartik Aaryan’s Team Clears Azadi Utsav Rumours, Is The Bollywood Star Linked With Pakistani Event?
The Intern Korean Remake: Han So Hee As Anne Hathaway, But Who Is The Intern? Here Are The Details

LATEST NEWS

Rekha Gupta Transfers CMO Into E-Office For A More Efficient And Transparent System
Authorities Investigating Ex-Trump Prosecutor Jack Smith for Alleged Political Activity Violations
Police Arrest Woman, Lover For Killing Husband And Dumping Body In Drain In Haryana’s Sonipat
Margot Robbie’s Next Big Role? Barbie Star To Team Up With Tim Burton For ‘Attack Of The Fifty Foot Woman’ Remake
Oxford-Studied Lion ‘Blondie’ Killed in Alleged Trophy Hunt
National Friendship Day 2025: Breaking Isolation, Bonding BFFs
15-year-old Girl Set Afire In Puri Dies At AIIMS Delhi, Police Denies Attack Angle
Myanmar Junta Airstrike Kills 13 in Rebel-Held Ruby Mining Town, Including Monk and Child
Election Commission Rebuts Tejashwi’s ‘Name-Missing’ Claim, Terms It Factually Incorrect
Election Commission Refutes Rahul’s Claim of Election Rigging In 2024 Maharashtra Polls, Awaits His Response
Margot Robbie’s Next Big Role? Barbie Star To Team Up With Tim Burton For ‘Attack Of The Fifty Foot Woman’ Remake

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Margot Robbie’s Next Big Role? Barbie Star To Team Up With Tim Burton For ‘Attack Of The Fifty Foot Woman’ Remake

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Margot Robbie’s Next Big Role? Barbie Star To Team Up With Tim Burton For ‘Attack Of The Fifty Foot Woman’ Remake
Margot Robbie’s Next Big Role? Barbie Star To Team Up With Tim Burton For ‘Attack Of The Fifty Foot Woman’ Remake
Margot Robbie’s Next Big Role? Barbie Star To Team Up With Tim Burton For ‘Attack Of The Fifty Foot Woman’ Remake
Margot Robbie’s Next Big Role? Barbie Star To Team Up With Tim Burton For ‘Attack Of The Fifty Foot Woman’ Remake

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?