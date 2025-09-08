LIVE TV
Border 2: Sonam Bajwa to star opposite Diljit Dosanjh

Border 2: Sonam Bajwa to star opposite Diljit Dosanjh

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 14:25:07 IST

Border 2: Sonam Bajwa to star opposite Diljit Dosanjh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI): Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa has joined the cast of ‘Border 2’, one of the most anticipated films slated for release in January 2026.

The makers on Monday announced that Sonam will be paired opposite Diljit Dosanjh in the upcoming film.

“Welcoming @sonambajwa to the #Border2 family, opposite @diljitdosanjh. A tale where grace and glory unite – releasing in cinemas on January 22, 2026,” read a post on the official Instagram handle of T-Series Films.

Border 2: Sonam Bajwa to star opposite Diljit Dosanjh

Directed by Anurag Singh, ‘Border 2’ also stars Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan in pivotal roles.

Speaking about the sequel to one of the most loved Bollywood films, ‘Border’, producer Bhushan Kumar earlier said, “Border is more than a film, it’s an emotion for every Indian. With Border 2, we aim to carry forward that legacy and bring it to a new generation. The new release date gives audiences more time to come together and experience the film in theatres during an extended Republic Day weekend,” as quoted in a press release shared by the makers.

Director Anurag Singh said it was an “honour” for him to pay tribute to the undying spirit of Indian soldiers with his film ‘Border 2’.

The film is scheduled for release on January 22, 2026. (ANI)

