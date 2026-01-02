Border 2’s Ghar Kab Aaoge Released: Fans React ‘Not As Good As The OG Sandese Aate Hai,’ Ask ‘Why Do We Keep Getting Remakes?’

The makers of Border 2 have released the highly anticipated song “Ghar Kab Aaoge”, a recreated version of the iconic patriotic track “Sandese Aate Hai” from the 1997 film Border. While the new song has struck a chord with many listeners, social media reactions indicate that fans believe it does not quite match the magic of the original.

Star-Studded Voices Bring Ghar Kab Aaoge to Life

Recreated by Mithoon with additional lyrics by Manoj Muntashir, Ghar Kab Aaoge features an ensemble of celebrated singers, including Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Roop Kumar Rathod, Vishal Mishra, and Diljit Dosanjh. The original Sandese Aate Hai, composed by Anu Malik and penned by Javed Akhtar, continues to be remembered as one of Bollywood’s most iconic patriotic songs.

Social Media Divided Over the Remake

Following the audio release, fans flooded social media with their reactions, drawing inevitable comparisons to the original. Sharing the track on Instagram, Anu Malik received mixed feedback. One user wrote, “Acha hai but pehle wale ki takkar nahi kar sakta (It’s good, but it can’t beat the original).” Another commented, “Sonu Nigam’s verse is pure magic. He still proves why he is the GOAT.”

Some listeners, however, criticized certain voices in the song, with one remarking, “Roop Kumar Rathod’s voice sounded AI-generated.” A recurring sentiment on multiple platforms remained simple and clear: “Old is gold.”

Reddit Users Say OG Still Reigns Supreme

Discussion on Reddit echoed similar sentiments. One user wrote, “Song seems fine, but not as good as the original. Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod remain the soul of the song.” Another added, “Why do we keep getting remakes? I’m glad they didn’t change it too much, though. OG is OG.”

While Arijit Singh and Vishal Mishra received mixed feedback, Diljit Dosanjh was widely praised for his heartfelt and powerful contribution, adding emotional depth to the track.

A 10-Minute Emotional Tribute to Soldiers and Families

Clocking in at nearly 10 minutes, Ghar Kab Aaoge combines largely new lyrics with a reworked musical arrangement, while retaining select melodies from the original. The song reflects the emotions of soldiers stationed at the border, the pain of separation, and the longing of families waiting at home elements that made Sandese Aate Hai timeless.

The audio is available on Anu Malik’s official YouTube channel, with the video set to release later today. Lyricist Manoj Muntashir and actor Ahan Shetty announced the release on social media, describing the song as an emotional journey rooted in patriotism.

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, alongside Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana. Produced by T-Series and JP Dutta’s J P Films, the film is set for a theatrical release on January 23, 2026, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend.

While Ghar Kab Aaoge has managed to evoke emotions, the verdict from many fans is unanimous: the original Sandese Aate Hai remains unmatched.

