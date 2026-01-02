‘Fed Up’ With Rumours, Bigg Boss OTT’s Abhishek Malhan Issues Sharp Warning On Engagement Speculations With Jiyaa Shankar, Says, ‘Stop Linking My Name…’

Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalist and popular YouTuber Abhishek Malhan has finally broken his silence on the relentless rumours linking him to co-contestant Jiyaa Shankar. Clearly irritated by repeated speculation about their alleged engagement, Abhishek issued a strong warning, asking people to stop associating his name with anyone.

Abhishek Malhan Slams Engagement Speculation, Calls It a Repeating Pattern

Taking to Instagram Stories, Abhishek Malhan expressed disappointment over what he described as a recurring narrative that resurfaces every year without any basis. Addressing the engagement rumours head-on, he wrote, “I want to make one thing very clear please stop linking my name with anyone. I was part of a show three years ago, and that chapter ended there.”

The influencer-actor further stated that his stance has remained unchanged since Bigg Boss OTT 2 ended and that he has no interest in entertaining assumptions or manufactured stories about his personal life.

Abhishek Malhan strongly dismissed engagement rumours with Jiya Shankar, urging people to stop linking his name with anyone without reason. He clarified that such speculations are baseless and requested respect for his personal life.







“I Don’t Participate in Such Games,” Says Abhishek

In his note, Abhishek made it clear that he prefers focusing on his work rather than engaging with gossip. “What’s disappointing is that this has become a pattern. Almost every year, out of nowhere, the same narratives resurface without any reason or context,” he wrote, adding that even the audience is smart enough to notice this trend.

He concluded his message by urging fans and media outlets to respect his privacy and allow him to move forward positively.

Jiyaa Shankar’s Post With Mystery Man Sparks Buzz

The engagement rumours gained traction after entertainment page Telly Khazana claimed that Abhishek Malhan and Jiyaa Shankar had made their relationship public and hinted that an engagement could be on the cards.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Jiyaa Shankar recently shared a photo on Instagram with an unidentified man kissing her on the cheek. Shutting down the gossip, she captioned the image, “Let’s leave false rumours in 2025!”

Jiyaa Shankar Had Also Dismissed Engagement Reports

Before Abhishek’s reaction, Jiyaa Shankar had already dismissed the engagement rumours, making it clear that the claims were untrue. Her post was widely seen as an attempt to end the speculation once and for all.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Bond That Refused to Fade From Headlines

Abhishek Malhan and Jiyaa Shankar shared a close bond during their stint inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, which led to persistent rumours of a romantic relationship even after the show concluded. However, both have repeatedly stated that they are just friends and nothing more.

With Abhishek’s latest strongly worded statement, the Bigg Boss OTT star seems determined to put an end to the engagement chatter and move past the rumours for good.

