LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
health-department India next billion consumers donald trump balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh bangladesh BCB elon musk health-department India next billion consumers donald trump balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh bangladesh BCB elon musk health-department India next billion consumers donald trump balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh bangladesh BCB elon musk health-department India next billion consumers donald trump balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh bangladesh BCB elon musk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
health-department India next billion consumers donald trump balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh bangladesh BCB elon musk health-department India next billion consumers donald trump balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh bangladesh BCB elon musk health-department India next billion consumers donald trump balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh bangladesh BCB elon musk health-department India next billion consumers donald trump balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh bangladesh BCB elon musk
LIVE TV
Home > Bigg boss > ‘Fed Up’ With Rumours, Bigg Boss OTT’s Abhishek Malhan Issues Sharp Warning On Engagement Speculations With Jiyaa Shankar, Says, ‘Stop Linking My Name…’

‘Fed Up’ With Rumours, Bigg Boss OTT’s Abhishek Malhan Issues Sharp Warning On Engagement Speculations With Jiyaa Shankar, Says, ‘Stop Linking My Name…’

Fed up with recurring rumours, Bigg Boss OTT 2 star Abhishek Malhan has issued a sharp warning over engagement speculation with Jiyaa Shankar, urging people to stop linking his name with anyone and respect his personal life.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 star Abhishek Malhan has issued a sharp warning over engagement speculation with Jiyaa Shankar. (Photo: X)
Bigg Boss OTT 2 star Abhishek Malhan has issued a sharp warning over engagement speculation with Jiyaa Shankar. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 2, 2026 19:05:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Fed Up’ With Rumours, Bigg Boss OTT’s Abhishek Malhan Issues Sharp Warning On Engagement Speculations With Jiyaa Shankar, Says, ‘Stop Linking My Name…’

Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalist and popular YouTuber Abhishek Malhan has finally broken his silence on the relentless rumours linking him to co-contestant Jiyaa Shankar. Clearly irritated by repeated speculation about their alleged engagement, Abhishek issued a strong warning, asking people to stop associating his name with anyone.

You Might Be Interested In

Abhishek Malhan Slams Engagement Speculation, Calls It a Repeating Pattern

Taking to Instagram Stories, Abhishek Malhan expressed disappointment over what he described as a recurring narrative that resurfaces every year without any basis. Addressing the engagement rumours head-on, he wrote, “I want to make one thing very clear please stop linking my name with anyone. I was part of a show three years ago, and that chapter ended there.”

The influencer-actor further stated that his stance has remained unchanged since Bigg Boss OTT 2 ended and that he has no interest in entertaining assumptions or manufactured stories about his personal life.

You Might Be Interested In



“I Don’t Participate in Such Games,” Says Abhishek

In his note, Abhishek made it clear that he prefers focusing on his work rather than engaging with gossip. “What’s disappointing is that this has become a pattern. Almost every year, out of nowhere, the same narratives resurface without any reason or context,” he wrote, adding that even the audience is smart enough to notice this trend.

He concluded his message by urging fans and media outlets to respect his privacy and allow him to move forward positively.

Jiyaa Shankar’s Post With Mystery Man Sparks Buzz

The engagement rumours gained traction after entertainment page Telly Khazana claimed that Abhishek Malhan and Jiyaa Shankar had made their relationship public and hinted that an engagement could be on the cards.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Jiyaa Shankar recently shared a photo on Instagram with an unidentified man kissing her on the cheek. Shutting down the gossip, she captioned the image, “Let’s leave false rumours in 2025!”

Jiyaa Shankar Had Also Dismissed Engagement Reports

Before Abhishek’s reaction, Jiyaa Shankar had already dismissed the engagement rumours, making it clear that the claims were untrue. Her post was widely seen as an attempt to end the speculation once and for all.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Bond That Refused to Fade From Headlines

Abhishek Malhan and Jiyaa Shankar shared a close bond during their stint inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, which led to persistent rumours of a romantic relationship even after the show concluded. However, both have repeatedly stated that they are just friends and nothing more.

With Abhishek’s latest strongly worded statement, the Bigg Boss OTT star seems determined to put an end to the engagement chatter and move past the rumours for good.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar And Rani Mukerji Team Up For ‘Oh My God 3’; Film Expected To Go On Floors By Mid-2026

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 7:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Abhishek MalhanAbhishek Malhan engagement rumoursBigg Boss OTT 2Jiyaa Shankar

RELATED News

BB19’s Malti Chahar And Amaal Mallik Dating? Actress Breaks Silence On Rumours, Says, ‘Let’s Clear This Once And For All’

‘Mere Saamne Yeh Sab Nahi Karna Dobara’: Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Farrhana Bhatt Schools Paparazzi Over Inappropriate Remark, Here’s What Happened Next

Bigg Boss Champions Unveiled: From Season 1’s Surprise Winner To Season 19’s Dramatic Crown, Who Took The Trophy?

Bigg Boss 19’s Malti Chahar Recalls Constant Fights Between Her Parents: ‘Mum Would Hit Me, I Was Forced To Keep…’

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Amaal Mallik Finally Breaks Silence On Mystery Girl, Hints At Truth: ‘Show ki Wajah…’

LATEST NEWS

Redefining Urban Living: JEM Group’s Impact on Mumbai’s Real Estate Landscape

Sneh Desai Continues to Transform Millions with Blockbuster ‘Change Your Life’ Workshop and a Powerful Line-Up of Global Events

‘Fed Up’ With Rumours, Bigg Boss OTT’s Abhishek Malhan Issues Sharp Warning On Engagement Speculations With Jiyaa Shankar, Says, ‘Stop Linking My Name…’

Why Is Pakistan Protesting Dulhasti-II, India’s Hydroelectric Project On Chenab? Everything You Need To Know

Nuclear-Powered Rockets Moving Closer To Reality? First In-Space Test of Nuclear Thermal Propulsion Engines Planned for Early 2026, All You Need To Know

Indore Water Contamination Row: MP CM Mohan Yadav Takes Action, Fires Top Officials After Crisis Leaves 10 Dead

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Will Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill Feature in the Next Match?

Zudio Leads The Race For India’s Next Billion Consumers: How Tata’s Made-In-India Brand Is Winning Middle-Class Hearts Over Fast-Fashion Spanish Rival Zara, Explained

All-New Kia Seltos Launched in India: What’s New in Price, Features, Engines, and Safety Tech

Akshay Kumar And Rani Mukerji Team Up For ‘Oh My God 3’; Film Expected To Go On Floors By Mid-2026

‘Fed Up’ With Rumours, Bigg Boss OTT’s Abhishek Malhan Issues Sharp Warning On Engagement Speculations With Jiyaa Shankar, Says, ‘Stop Linking My Name…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Fed Up’ With Rumours, Bigg Boss OTT’s Abhishek Malhan Issues Sharp Warning On Engagement Speculations With Jiyaa Shankar, Says, ‘Stop Linking My Name…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Fed Up’ With Rumours, Bigg Boss OTT’s Abhishek Malhan Issues Sharp Warning On Engagement Speculations With Jiyaa Shankar, Says, ‘Stop Linking My Name…’
‘Fed Up’ With Rumours, Bigg Boss OTT’s Abhishek Malhan Issues Sharp Warning On Engagement Speculations With Jiyaa Shankar, Says, ‘Stop Linking My Name…’
‘Fed Up’ With Rumours, Bigg Boss OTT’s Abhishek Malhan Issues Sharp Warning On Engagement Speculations With Jiyaa Shankar, Says, ‘Stop Linking My Name…’
‘Fed Up’ With Rumours, Bigg Boss OTT’s Abhishek Malhan Issues Sharp Warning On Engagement Speculations With Jiyaa Shankar, Says, ‘Stop Linking My Name…’

QUICK LINKS