Home > Bigg boss > 'I Came Back Only to…': Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Leaves Wife Akanksha's Birthday Celebration to Cast Vote in BMC Election 2026

‘I Came Back Only to…’: Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Leaves Wife Akanksha’s Birthday Celebration to Cast Vote in BMC Election 2026

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna cast his vote on Thursday afternoon during the ongoing municipal elections in Maharashtra. As polling continued across the state, several celebrities were spotted stepping out to exercise their franchise.

Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Casts His Vote. Photos: Instagram/ANI
Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Casts His Vote. Photos: Instagram/ANI

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Last updated: January 15, 2026 16:34:21 IST

‘I Came Back Only to…’: Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Leaves Wife Akanksha’s Birthday Celebration to Cast Vote in BMC Election 2026

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna cast his vote on Thursday afternoon during the ongoing municipal elections in Maharashtra. As polling continued across the state, several celebrities were spotted stepping out to exercise their franchise. 

After voting, Khanna highlighted the importance of participating in elections, revealing that he made a conscious effort to be present, returning to Mumbai solely to cast his vote and encouraging others to do the same.

“I always cast my vote. I was out of Mumbai, but I came back only to vote in the elections. It took me hardly 2 minutes to go inside and cast my vote. I appeal to everyone to come and cast their votes,” Gaurav Khanna said while speaking to ANI.

Recently, Gaurav Khanna and his wife Akanksha Chamola were spotted holidaying in Dubai, with the actor sharing pictures from their getaway on social media. He revealed that the trip was part of celebrating Akanksha’s birthday month. 

The vacation photos captured the couple in a cheerful and relaxed mood, giving fans a glimpse into their personal life, and further adding to the warm buzz surrounding Akanksha’s birthday celebrations.

BMC Election 2026: Actor Saumya Tandon Casts Vote 

Actor Saumya Tandon also stepped out to vote but faced confusion over her polling booth location. She shared her experience and said that despite the trouble, she was determined to vote.

While speaking to ANI, Saumya Tandon said, “I actually went out to vote and I checked online and there was a booth at the bottom of my house where people were sitting to help me, to tell me about the booth or the place. They told me that I have to come to this location. I took a screenshot online but when I came here, now they are sending me to some other location because they are saying that now your location is showing somewhere else online.”

“I want to vote. This is my right and this is my duty. So I have to vote. I have to vote,” she said,” she added.

BMC Election 2026 Underway

Polling is being held across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nashik and Pimpri-Chinchwad. According to the State Election Commission, around 3.48 crore voters are eligible to vote.

A total of 15,908 candidates are contesting for 2,869 seats across 893 wards, with 39,092 polling centres set up for smooth voting.

Polling began at 7:30 am and will continue till 5:30 pm, while counting of votes will take place on January 16.

(Inputs from ANI)

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 4:20 PM IST
‘I Came Back Only to…’: Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Leaves Wife Akanksha’s Birthday Celebration to Cast Vote in BMC Election 2026

QUICK LINKS