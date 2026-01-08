Tanya Mittal Slams Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna During Dubai Reunion: ‘I Was Hiding My Mother, He Criticized Me’

The extravagance and shine of Dubai made a breathtaking setting for the thrilling meeting of the Bigg Boss 19 contestants. The victor, Gaurav Khanna, was not only the one who was arguing about the differences but also the finalist, Tanya Mittal, who was primarily interested in the season’s dispute, as the event, sponsored by businessman Rizwan Sajan, was meant to be a winners’ party. Her open confession during the event brought to life the rivalry that had characterized a big part of their stay in the house.

Tanya Mittal Scripted Allegations

The origin of the dispute was a very personal moment concerning Tanya’s family. On the program, Tanya very famously rejected the idea of sharing her family video, a gesture that Gaurav Khanna allegedly ridiculed by pointing out that she was “hiding” her mother to stop her from “forgetting a script.”

At the initial setting of the Dubai gala, Tanya made it clear that these comments were not only part of the game but also unreasonably painful insults. She revealed that her mother was so upset that she even asked for a script to be prepared for her to speak so that it would not be embarrassing for the daughter.







This exchange of facts illustrates the fine line between reality show tactics and personal dignity, showing that for Tanya the “winner” title does not spare one from being accountable for what one has said in the past.

Tanya Mittal Post-Show Trauma

Tanya’s decision not to attract any attention after the finale is the result of the emotional impact of the season. Whereas most of her co-stars took the chance to speak on podcasts and in interviews, she has been maintaining her silence “stubbornly.” To the media, she suggested that it was a matter of healing for her rather than not having a chance to speak.

By claiming she has “already proved herself,” she communicated that she is no longer part of the Bigg Boss environment, which was characterized by competitive toxicity.

Her heartfelt speech in Dubai suggests that even though Gaurav got the trophy, the psychological effect of the show’s “scripted” accusations is still strong enough to influence her public relations and mental state.

